Amish buggy hit by car

An Amish family of three was sent to the hospital last week after the buggy they were riding in was struck from behind by a car throwing all occupants out. One of those was a one-year-old little girl.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident on Thursday, April 21 at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Morgantown Road (KY79) in the area of Old 79 Loop.
The sheriff reported that 61-year-old Michael Southerland, of Russellville, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 79 when he failed to see the horse and buggy on the roadway. Southerland struck the rear of the buggy carrying 21-year-old Levi Hershberger, 21-year-old Amanda Hershberger, and one-year-old Rachael Hershberger, all of Russellville.
Levi and Amanda Hershberger were transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green where they were treated and released. Their daughter, Rachael was treated at the scene. Southerland was not injured.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Logan County EMS, Russellville Rural Fire Department, and Logan County Burden Bearers.
