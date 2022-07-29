In keeping with his priorities to promote safety and health in the Commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $2,025,385 in various awards to Logan and Todd counties on Tuesday, July 26 at the historic Logan County Courthouse. These awards will improve infrastructure and accessibility for Kentuckians in Russellville, Auburn, and Elkton.

For Logan County, these awards invest in improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and road resurfacing efforts. “Today’s funding prioritizes the well-being of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “These awards are helping us build a better Kentucky by improving sidewalks, roads, parks, and supporting our senior citizens,” he continued. Logan County projects received $1,377,385 of the total awarded.

