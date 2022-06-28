Sludge, liquid waste dumped along US 68 and bypass

Between the dates of May 19th and May 25th, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill investigated a series of dumping cases along U.S. 68 and the Russellville bypass.
The dumping consisted of sludge and other liquid waste, which pooled around a pond and sinkhole on a farm adjacent to the bypass.
“This collection of sludge is what caused the land owner to contact me which began the investigation,” said Cockrill.
With the use of trail cameras, Cockrill was able to locate a truck belonging to TRS and Simons Trucking.
“TRS and Simons Trucking cooperated with the investigation and provided the name of the truck driver for that vehicle on the dates reflected in the trail cameras,” Cockrill said.
In an interview with Cockrill, the driver, Duston Frasier, admitted to driving the vehicle on the date in question.
The Logan County Attorney’s Office was contacted about criminal charges, and a criminal complaint is pending for various charges related to the illegal dumping against Frasier.
The landowner of the initial dump site contracted with Enscience to assist with any environmental issues related to the matter.
TRS Trucking also cooperated in the clean up process.
