A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Ky. returned an indictment last week charging three men in a drug conspiracy.
According to court documents, Antonio Billups, 33, of Palmetto, Ga., Leon Allen, 33, of Bowling Green, Ky., and Timothy Barnett, 45, of Bowling Green, Ky., are charged with conspiring together from at least as early as Nov. 22, 2021, and continuing to on or about Nov. 23, 2021, to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and with aiding and abetting each other to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Billups, Allen, and Barnett are all charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of aiding and abetting each other in the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Billups and Allen also are charged in an additional count of the indictment for aiding and abetting each other in the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The defendants are scheduled for their arraignment on Feb. 23, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, all three defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and J. Todd Scott Special Agent in charge of the Louisville Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made the announcement.
The DEA and the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
