It is often heard, “There’s nothing to do in this county!” Many who make this comment say they have no other choice than to travel to Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Clarksville, Tenn., or further to enjoy an activity or for their child to have an opportunity to participate in a sport not locally supported.
A group of Logan County residents hopes the Logan County Fiscal Court will hear them and begin planning a recreational complex soon.
Rich Ewald, a Russellville resident in the 1st District, recently addressed the fiscal court. “On Nov. 30, I posted a Facebook page to gauge interest and see if I was the only person who wanted a recreational facility. As it turns out, I’m not the only person,” said Ewald. “We’re asking for a facility similar to Ephraim White Park in Warren County. That park provides services and over a dozen activities targeting all age groups,” continued Ewald.
As of 2021, Warren County’s population was just more than 137,200 in its 548 square mile area versus Logan County’s 27,771 in its 557 square mile area.
The Russellville City-County Park, north of the bypass, is the largest park system in the county and is operated by the City of Russellville with an annual contribution by the fiscal court. However, according to county records, its size is approximately 82 acres and not nearly large enough to accommodate a recreational complex encompassing 125 acres, which is what Ewald’s plan would entail.
“We’re proposing a 55,000 square foot gym on 125 acres in Logan County,” Ewald added. “With the gym portion completed, activities such as basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, archery, and cornhole could be available along with meeting rooms in the building. Other activities could be incrementally added later.”
Ewald concluded, “I think a robust parks and recreation program is not a ‘nice to have,’ but an integral necessity to a thriving, growing community. There is an opportunity now that hasn’t been there since I moved here. I’m asking you (fiscal court members) to seize the opportunity, and let’s make a great place to live even greater.”
First District Magistrate Tyler Davenport said most people know he is an advocate for parks and rec and more things for our youth. “People of all ages should not have to drive to Bowling Green to do those things. We can definitely do better,” he said.
Davenport continued, “Since I’ve been on the court, this is the second time a large group of people has gathered, came to court, and asked for something more. We can’t be Bowling Green; it’s not possible. But we can have nice things.” Davenport said he envisions something on a large scale with a plan that’s conservative and in respect of taxpayer’s money.
Thomas Bouldin, Magistrate of District 6, said, “The most impact the citizenry can have upon this government is your presence here in this courtroom. You have to stay engaged, and you have to make those contacts with your magistrate. More will happen when you’re sitting right there than anything else you ever do.” He added, “When you leave here, every magistrate and the judge will get phone calls against it. It’s just the way things work.”
Bouldin said the fiscal court has set aside $250,000 each of the last three years to put into something such as this and that the fund currently has $750,000. He also said, “If anyone out there has an employer or knows someone with deep pockets who wants to make donations to make this happen, send them the judge’s way.”
Judge-Executive Phil Baker added, “I agree with everything said here today. When I was out door-to-door campaigning, it was one of the things I heard loud, and I agree with everything said.” He added, “With that said, it will take time. This is something that will not happen overnight. It may take years. I ask that you continue your support of this court and know that we are working for you.”
Community support is undeniable.
Along with Rich Ewald, Cedric Edmunds also addressed the court, “I’m a former assistant coach for Russellville High School, and I’ve coached a travel team the past four to five years with children from both the county and the city. I have taken my team to Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, and Greenville because they have tournament facilities. I find myself asking, ‘Why can’t we have a facility, too?’ ”
Edmunds added, “I work the night shift at Walmart. Every morning there are two or three people in there walking around to get exercise. I look at them and think, they shouldn’t have to be here to get exercise. They deserve a safe place to do that.”
Among the supporters on the Facebook page, Steve Metzger said, “There are only a few things in life that are more important than your health. A sports complex will bring our community together. It will provide a fun and healthy environment for people of all ages, with various sports interests.” He added, “I’m thankful that Thomas Bouldin recommended setting aside money for recreation, which has resulted in quite a bit to apply towards this project.”
“As a runner and cross-country coach, creating a walking/running course at the proposed complex excites me. I have participated in runs and taken our team to several courses throughout the area and state. There is always activity and involvement from the entire community wherever we go,” said Frank Boone.
Boone added, “It is easy for me to envision the same in Logan County. Different organizations would sponsor benefit walks and runs. Multiple cross-country meets could be held at the facility each year. Not only would these events draw interest from our community, I have no doubt others in the area (Bowling Green and Hopkinsville among others) would also participate.”
“What is it I want others to do?” asked Ewald. “Other than continuing to support the idea, I ask everyone to comment on the Facebook page, contact your magistrates, and continue to be present at the fiscal court meetings.”
