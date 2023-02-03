It is often heard, “There’s nothing to do in this county!” Many who make this comment say they have no other choice than to travel to Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Clarksville, Tenn., or further to enjoy an activity or for their child to have an opportunity to participate in a sport not locally supported.

A group of Logan County residents hopes the Logan County Fiscal Court will hear them and begin planning a recreational complex soon.

