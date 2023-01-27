On Jan. 23, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 4000 block of Chandlers Road for a suspicious vehicle reported by the homeowner. The homeowner was not at home at the time but had received information from a neighbor that a green color vehicle was parked in the driveway close to her home.
Deputy Colin Smith with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, arrived at the residence and discovered a green Honda Accord in the driveway that was attempting to leave as he began pulling up to the residence. Deputy Smith conducted a stop on the vehicle to determine the occupant’s identity, and reasoning for being there. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, who stated they were having car issues, Deputy Smith observed a tote bin sitting in front of the vehicle with several household items. He also saw a screen from a window laying on the ground near the garage window.
