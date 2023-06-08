On May 18th, 2023, at 9:48 p.m., Deputy Quintin Wright with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was patrolling N. College Street in Auburn, when he observed a Blue 2007 Uplander traveling on the roadway with a cracked driver’s side windshield. A traffic stop was conducted.
Upon contact with the driver, Timothy Robertson, 27, of Russellville, Ky., and front seat passenger, Marvin McKinney, 42, of Auburn, Ky., Deputy Wright noted signs of criminal behavior throughout his investigation and requested K-9 Deputy Colin Smith to respond to the scene. Once on scene, Deputy Smith deployed his K-9 partner for a free air sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Falco showed a positive alert on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, illegal narcotics were located. During a search of McKinney’s person, over 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
