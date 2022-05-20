Your Logan County Cougars are the 2022 13th District champions of baseball. The tournament was played in Franklin this week. The opening round was Monday with the championship following on Tuesday night. The four-team district is made up of Logan County, Franklin-Simpson, Todd County, and Russellville. While Russellville showed improvement this season by winning three games, the other three teams fought for the top spot most of the season.
Franklin (19-15) was the #1 seed in the tournament. Logan County (23-9) got the two spot. Todd County (22-11) was #3. Russellville (3-22) was fourth.
On Monday, the 13th District tournament got started with Franklin hosting Russellville. The Wildcats won 17-0 in three innings. Logan County and Todd County played after the conclusion of the first game. The Cougars scored eight runs in the second inning and won 8-4.
The Wildcats and Cougars were set to face off in the Tuesday night championship game.
Logan County got things going early in the title game. Connor Binkley hit a 2-run homer in the top of the first after Davin Yates reached on a single. The Cougars took an early 2-0 lead. Logan would add another in the 3rd to make it 3-0. Yates doubled in Wyatt Blake for the third run.
Franklin would finally cross the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two out single. The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fifth. The Wildcats started the inning with a free base after the batter was hit by a pitch. The following batter doubled. The third batter of the inning was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs. The Cougars got the next Wildcat batter to go down swinging. Franklin would make it 3-2 after a sacrifice fly with one out.
The inning continued as Franklin loaded the bases again after a walk. The Cats enjoyed two more free runs after two bases-loaded walks. The score was 4-3 with Franklin leading when the Wildcats would add one final run of the inning on a balk. Logan was trailing 5-3 after a nightmare fifth inning.
The Cougars got back to work in the top of the sixth, knowing the championship was on the line. Davin Yates doubled to start the inning. Connor Binkley walked next. Franklin got the first out on a fielder’s choice hit by Harper Butler. Tate McLean then walked, loading the bases for Brady Hinton.
Hinton doubled, tying the score at five just when the Cougars needed a hit. Kade Wall singled in Hinton to make it 6-5 ending the 6th inning.
The Cougar’s defense held in the bottom half of the inning, keeping Franklin from getting anything going.
In the top of the 7th, Logan County added another run after Chance Sweeney singled, Wyatt Blake and Davin Yates walked, and Connor Binkley hit a sacrifice fly to center. That extra insurance run would prove to be important for Logan County in the bottom of the 7th. It was 7-5 in favor of the Cougars with Franklin-Simpson getting one last chance to win the championship.
The leadoff batter hit a single to center. The next batter walked to give Franklin hope with the tying run on first with nobody out. Davin Yates got the next batter to strike out. With one out, Franklin got a sacrifice fly which scored the 6th run of the night for the Cats. The next batter singled, putting the tying run on third base with two outs. With the Wildcats down to their last hope and the Cougars well aware of the tying and winning runs being on base in the bottom of the 7th, Davin Yates made a spectacular throw to first on a trouble grounder toward the third base side to end the game.
The Cougars won the 13th District championship in dramatic fashion over a terrific Franklin-Simpson team.
Keaton Slaughter was the winning pitcher and threw four innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out two.
Isaac Stanley allowed two runs in relief while striking out one. Davin Yates closed it out. He struck out three Franklin batters while allowing one run on three hits.
