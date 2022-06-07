On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3 received a call for service of a shooting incident in Simpson County. Law Enforcement responded to the scene at 637 Patton Road in Franklin.
Upon arrival at the scene, Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin was located with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin where she was pronounced deceased by the Simpson County Coroner.
Kentucky State Police attempted to locate Jeremy D. Williams, 25, of Franklin, in connection with the shooting death of his wife. Williams was located deceased in his vehicle on I-65 near the 23-mile marker northbound of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation continues by KSP detectives. They were assisted on the scene by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Simpson County Coroner, Simpson County EMS, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
— Staff report
