Logan County’s Genealogical Society is spearheading a project to mark small family cemeteries throughout Logan County.
Peggy Vick (archives clerk) and Peggy Vick (retired librarian) both bought signs and have had them erected. One is located on Hwy. 79 south and the other is on Dennis Road, just off Hwy. 68-80 east.
Cemetery signs indicate locations on farms.
Thomas Family Cemetery on the Dennis Road and the Old Herndon Cemetery on Hwy. 79 south have recently been marked with signs purchased by the descendants of each of the families.
The brown signs are similar to speed limit signs. They are 12” x 18”, with fluorescent lettering.
“These are not official highway signs but provided by the families interested in pointing out the location of the small family cemeteries throughout the county,” said Judy Lyne, Logan County Historian and long-time volunteer at the archives. “Signs may be placed in the cemetery or on the farmer’s right-of-way of the nearby highway. Each would have the permission of the present farm owner.”
Signs have been purchased through the Logan County Kentucky Genealogical Society from Newman Signs of North Dakota.
“Simpson County has been marking cemeteries for several years so we are in a “catch up” mode to honor the final resting place of our ancestors,” Lyne added.
You can stop by the Logan County Archives located at 278 West 4th Street, Russellville to see an example of the quality of the signs.
Lyne mentioned one of many cemeteries in the county of interest.
“The Thomas Cemetery is a young cemetery as cemeteries go with only one burial. Larry S. Thomas expressed a wish to be buried on his farm, the area in which he was born on 10 December 1933. His cemetery is on top of a hill just off Dennis Road overlooking the quiet countryside. His casket was carried to the site by work-horses and a farm wagon,” said Lyne. “The George Herndon cemetery on Hwy. 79 south is marked by a sign in the yard of his home across the road but arrows point out the site. George Herndon and many of his kin are buried there. The Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution may have a grave marking ceremony involving this and other Herndon sites in the spring. Both men were active in the Revolution.”
You can order a sign for your cemetery at the archives located. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, due to COVID-19, you must call ahead for an appointment at 270-726-8179 or email logancok yarchives@gmail.com
