On Friday, Oct. 7, at approximately 5:29 p.m., deputies with Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an injury accident between a truck in a bush hog in the area of Hopkinsville and Miles Roads.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a 2007 Chevy Silverado, operated by 25-year-old is Zane Hadden of Olmstead. Hadden had collided with a Kabota M8950 towing a bushhog, operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.

