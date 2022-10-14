On Friday, Oct. 7, at approximately 5:29 p.m., deputies with Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an injury accident between a truck in a bush hog in the area of Hopkinsville and Miles Roads.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a 2007 Chevy Silverado, operated by 25-year-old is Zane Hadden of Olmstead. Hadden had collided with a Kabota M8950 towing a bushhog, operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
Hadden was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extracted by members of the Russellville Rural Fire Department.
An investigation revealed that Bradshaw had turned onto Hopkinsville Road from Miles Road and was traveling west in the number two lane. Hadden was also traveling west in the number two lane and did not observe the tractor towing the bushhog, ultimately colliding with it. The investigation also revealed that the distance from point of impact to the final rest was approximately 100’4”.
Once Haddenb was extracted from the vehicle, he was examined by the Logan County EMS and then flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Bradshaw did not report any injuries at the time of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.