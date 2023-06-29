RUSNWS-06-29-23 OVERNIGHT AT THE ARCHIVES

Middle-of-the-night research at the Logan County Archives during the ‘Overnight At the Archives’ event.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Maya Angelou once said, “The more you know of your history the more liberated you are.” To help researchers learn more about their families, the Logan County Genealogical Society held its first-ever ‘Overnight at the Archives’ event last weekend.

The event began at 6 p.m. Friday evening and lasted until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Although there were spots for ten to participate, only four took advantage of the event. Stephanie Morrison said, “I wanted to take advantage of the event because it gave enough time to really research into the information at the archives.”

