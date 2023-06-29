Maya Angelou once said, “The more you know of your history the more liberated you are.” To help researchers learn more about their families, the Logan County Genealogical Society held its first-ever ‘Overnight at the Archives’ event last weekend.
The event began at 6 p.m. Friday evening and lasted until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Although there were spots for ten to participate, only four took advantage of the event. Stephanie Morrison said, “I wanted to take advantage of the event because it gave enough time to really research into the information at the archives.”
Stephanie admitted she was just beginning her research project and while she didn’t find everything she hoped to, she “got a good start” and some of the information “was surprising.” Information she found wasn’t the only takeaway from the evening for her, “feedback from the workers and others attending” was just as valuable.
Throughout the evening the researchers shared their discoveries with each other by adding sticky notes to a board and through discussing the record’s contents. Kerry Holloman, a new clerk with the archives, said, “If one new discovery of your ancestor’s life was found, that’s more than you knew before. Plus, sharing stories, helping one another make connections, and just the exhaustion of staying up all night was more fun than you would think.”
Researchers weren’t the only participants to take advantage of the extra time. Cheryl Goley, a volunteer working on one of many indexing projects, said, “I was able to get a lot done while having a very enjoyable time with the group that attended.”
Kerry summed up the night best when she said, “For one night, that ancestor came back to life by being researched and remembered. Filling in the blanks of our past lets us know how we arrived to today. This knowledge connects us.”
The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a late-night snack for the small crowd Friday evening. On Saturday morning the attendees and archives staff and volunteers discussed the event over breakfast from Vicki’s Restaurant and agreed the event was successful and plans are for another event in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.