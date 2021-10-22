Kirby Coat Drive collecting for kids

Kirby Funeral Services launched a coat drive at the end of summer to help those in the community stay warm this winter.
“The coat drive was an idea I had over dinner one night,” said Justin Kirby, owner-operator of Kirby Funeral Services. “I know it’s hard sometimes to make ends meet. A child or adult shouldn’t have to choose between shelter, food, and medicine and having a warm coat during the winter. My family wants to give back to our community who has been very supportive of us. Reaching out to others gives our hearts a gift that money cannot buy. I want to thank those who donate to the coat drive. Together we can keep the warmth Logan County is known for going.”
You can drop off a new or slightly used coat for a child or adult at the office of Kirby Funeral Services, 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. So far, the drive has collected over 100 coats for the community. The Kirbys are partnering with the local Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) to help distribute to local families in need. Coats will be collected until the end of November.
— For the NDL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.