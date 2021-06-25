Brenda Priddy Jenkins says her family is looking for a sentimental stone they feel has been taken recently from a home on Markham Lane in Russellville. The stone reads The Jenkins est. 1996.
The stone came from a family member’s farm in Illinois and was an anniversary gift.
“The stone is very special to us,” said Jenkins. “It’s very big and would take about three people to lift it. We would like to have it back.”
Jenkins said it was taken from her son’s home last week. He was holding the rock for his parents until they got moved.
“When we noticed it was missing, I drove around seeing if I could find it. We are heartbroken it got taken,” said Jenkins who is offering a $100 reward for its return.
If you have any information about the stone, please contact Jenkins at 270-790-1002.
