The birth of Texas in Russellville, Logan County - PART TWO

The 22nd of April 1822 is a monumental date in history. On that date, Russellville, Ky. businessman Robert Leftwich arrived in Mexico City — about eight months after Spanish Viceroy Juan de O’Donojú signed the Treaty of Córdoba — to begin negotiations on a deal so big the story may be larger than the state of Texas.
When we left Russellville, Ky., businessman Robert Leftwich, had just arrived in Mexico City. It was the 22nd of April, 1822. The seventy signers of the Texas Association se nt him there to secure a grant on their behalf. They desired to relocate from Logan County, Ky., Davidson County, Tenn., and other areas to the Mexican frontier of Coahuila y Tejas, which later became the Republic of Texas (1836) and then the 28th U.S. state (1845). Months before Leftwich’s arrival in Mexico, the country gained independence from Spanish rule. The new Mexican government had not yet been established, which added great uncertainty to the plan for colonization.
During the latter months of 1821 and the earliest months of 1822, the fledgling Mexican government attempted to create its colonization laws. The Commission of Foreign Relations consisted of two members appointed in November. Those members were Juan Francisco Azcárate y Ledesma and Sánchez Enciso. However, their reports sat undiscussed for approximately a month.
Finally, on the 29th of December, 1821, a portion of a report focused on the Texas territory and Anglo-Americans. In the report, Azcárate and Enciso claimed populating the Province of Texas and the adjacent area was the only way to save it. And by doing so, those chosen to settle in the area should only come from New Orleans, Mexico, or Europe.
Complicating the situation further, Azcárate believed new settlers should be limited where they were allowed land. He thought allowing the newcomers to settle ports should be done only with the consensus of Mexicans and with armed forces protection. The underlying fear was that uncontrolled Anglo-American immigration to the Province of Texas would, according to Azcárate, “…shift its eyes from the United States and go directly to Texas,…. if at this inopportune time it is not populated, immigration day-by-day will increase the strength of the United States, and, when the Empire least expects it, immense waves of people will flow forth from its center…. one instant lost is going to determine its happiness or misfortune for many centuries, and perhaps the total existence of the State.”
By January 1822, Commandant General of the Eastern and Western Interior Provinces, Anastasio Bustamente, urged a decision for Texas colonization. In February, the Commission of Foreign Relations’ report was given to the incoming Congress for a resolution.
Leftwich and Erwin were fortunate because the Mexican Constituent Congress was still in session when they reached Mexico City. Further adding to their good fortune was that José Félix Trespalacios was the new governor for the Province of Texas. It appeared that the provincial governors would be granting lands to new settlers. A traveling companion to Trespalacios, Ben Milam, arranged the interview for the Texas Association’s commissioners. As fate would have it, Leftwich was in ill health, so Trespalacios visited him.
Leftwich and Erwin presented Trespalacios with their letter of introduction from Governor William Carroll of Tennessee during the visit. Trespalacios pledged to support their views before the Mexican government. After another visit the next day, Trespalacios offered to introduce the pair to Augustin de Iturbide, then President of the Regency, to present him with the Association’s Memorial. However, by the 30th of April, Trespalacios was ordered to Texas and personally could do nothing further for the pair. Instead, Trespalacios introduced the men to Major José A. Torrens, who pledged his support.
Realizing the need for an interpreter before meeting formally with a Mexican official on the 4th of May, Leftwich and Erwin employed the translation services of Félix de Armas. While meeting with Colonel Carlos María de Bustamente and after de Armas read the Memorial, the pair learned that previous offers from others who pledged their help were falsehoods. Many who offered assistance were in Mexico City for the same purpose and acting in their self-interest or the interests of others. The offers were likely an effort to hinder the commissioner’s progress in obtaining a grant. One good thing from meeting with Bustamente was that he believed U.S. emigrants should settle in the Province of Texas, as did General Juan Pablo de Anaya, who they later met.
Similar meetings between Mexican officials and the commissioners occurred over the next week. Some of the meetings were positive; others resulted in less than enthusiasm for the idea of Anglo-Americans settling in the desired area. General Anastasio Bustamente questioned why only 70 individuals signed the Memorial, yet Gov. Carroll claimed there were 200 wishing to settle on the lands if granted permission. The commissioners set their sights on land from the Trinity River that extended to Galveston. They also considered land divided by the Brazos and Navasota Rivers or the Guadalupe River a second-best option.
After sixteen days in Mexico City, and with many delays and obstacles, Leftwich and Erwin realized the only way to stand before members of the Mexican government was to submit their papers personally; it’s now the 7th of May.
Over the next week, with nothing to do but wait, Leftwich completely transcribed all their documents into his diary for fear of losing them. He also secured enough copies for the 102-member Congress and the Regency to receive a copy of the Memorial, communicated with Association representatives in Tennessee, and requested to appear before the Colonization Commission. Finally, Leftwich and Erwin received news that their Memorial was referred to the Colonization Commission. Excited about the latest development, the Association’s commissioners penned a letter “To the Honorable President and Members of the Commission to which the Memorial of the Citizens of Tennessee and Kentucky has been referred.” Their excitement will soon shatter, and the commissioner’s plans grind to a screeching halt.
Elsewhere in Mexico City over the past several weeks, numerous members of Congress were accused by Augustin de Iturbide of plotting for Spain to reconquer Mexico. As retaliation, Congress removed friends of Iturbide from the Regency, discussed downsizing the army, and potentially depriving Regency members of their military command. However, Iturbide had a plan of his own.
Gunshots rang through the Mexico City streets, and cries of “¡Viva Augustin I, Emperador de México!” (“Long live Augustin I, Emperor of Mexico!”) It’s now the 20th of May. With a minority vote, Augustin de Iturbide was declared the Emperor of Mexico. All government business was suspended to plan his coronation ceremony to be held two months later. In the weeks before the big event, the Palace of the Viceroy was remodeled as the home of the new emperor, and the new national coat-of-arms was installed along the palace’s front wall.
The coronation was attended by all, including Leftwich, Erwin, de Armas, and other U.S. citizens in Mexico City at the time. The ceremony began at about 9 a.m. After the Congress was seated, a military guard of honor was presented before Iturbide’s entrance. The Emperor and Emperess were escorted to thrones. Each was taken in succession to an altar, sung to, prayed over, and anointed before being crowned. It must have been a sight to see!
The next three years were challenging for Leftwich. Colonization laws were neither complete nor agreed upon by Mexican legislators. Although he sat 30 feet from the new Mexican emperor during negotiations, Leftwich persisted in his goal of obtaining a grant. Finally, in 1825, after a couple of national laws were passed and repealed, a law was passed in Coahuila y Tejas, resulting in the desired land grant.
The grant secured a swath of land stretching approximately 100 miles wide by 200 miles long, surrounded the Brazos River, bordered the Nacogdoches Road, and contained 8 million acres. The area was larger than western Kentucky from Hart County to the Mississippi River. The colony took more than a decade to flourish, reaching its height, pre-statehood, in 1835. After Texas statehood became a reality, the area was partially or entirely cut into thirty counties lying between present-day Dallas and Austin, with Waco near its center.
Meanwhile, back in Russellville, Amos Edwards experienced self-made troubles.
