The burn ban issued for Logan County by executive order on July 6, 2022, is still in effect. According to Judge-Executive Logan Chick, even though rain fell heavily Friday, July 8th, there are parts of the county that are still dry.
“I ran over my yard Sunday to level it up, and the grass was still very crunchy even though we got just short of two inches on Friday,” said Chick adding the Division of Forestry encourages counties not to issue these bans and take them right off right after a rain. “They like to see the ground saturated before pulling them off,” said Chick.
The judge said he received several calls over the weekend from citizens asking if they can shoot fireworks. He said he encouraged them not to. “Although I realize it is hard to enforce the shooting of fireworks, we have to think about other people and that there is a ban on this activity at this time. I don’t want to do it, but those who do not adhere to this order could be prosecuted.”
There is no rain in the forecast for this week, and the temperatures will be reaching the mid to high 90s once again. Chick says this will add to the already dry conditions.
The City of Adairville issued a burn ban before the county on June 30th. Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said she is still having trouble with her citizenry shooting fireworks.
“I was scared to death on the 4th of July,” said Mayor Blake who called the Division of Forestry telling them Adairville hadn’t had any rain since May 31st. “They said I could call the ban. However, a lot of people have ignored it. This has caused us to check with our attorney about filing charges on those who will not listen.”
Blake said she can hear fireworks going off at all hours of the night, which to her, is a complete disregard for others as well as not caring about what could happen if a fire started because of them.
“We are totally surrounded by farmland. Our little town isn’t but a mile wide, and if you started a fire in the farmland, it could burn Adairville down. This of course concerns me. I love fireworks as much as the next person but we have to think about others during a time such as this,” said the mayor.
KRS 149.401 is a statute that authorizes any city or county to ban open burning during fire hazard periods.
A city or county may enact an ordinance banning all open burning during periods of extraordinary forest fire hazard or fire occurrence. Such an ordinance may authorize the implementation of a ban by executive order of the chief executive officer upon notice by the Division of Forestry that a period of extraordinary forest fire hazard or fire occurrence exists.
Any ordinance promulgated by a city or county may establish penalties for violation of the ordinance and may be enforced by the promulgating body, or by the cabinet, and referred to the appropriate county or Commonwealth attorney for prosecution if not followed. “I urge all law enforcement to enforce this burn ban,” said Chick.
Chick’s asks all Logan Countians to comply with this order to preserve Logan County’s timber values, but more importantly, preserve the most valuable resource Logan County has, the lives and well-being of its priceless citizenry.
The ban will be in effect until the order is rescinded by public notice.
