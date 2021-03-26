The Logan County Detention Center is COVID-19 free as of Tuesday morning reported jailer Phil Gregory at the bi-monthly meeting of the fiscal court.
“The jail is blessed and thankful. The employees have been working hard to maintain that,” said Gregory.
The population at the jail as of Tuesday morning was 142 inmates.
You can access the fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date. The meetings have been closed to the public due to the pandemic, however, if someone wants to address the court or attend a meeting, they need to call the judge’s office at least 24 hours before the meeting they wished to attend so special accommodations could be made.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
Magistrate Chyle told the jailer Tuesday, “It sure looks good since you let them (inmates) out on the side of the road picking up junk again.”
Gregory responded, “I am glad the jail can do that and wished it could have been done all year long but COVID has turned the world upside down. The governor, due to COVID, commuted a lot of sentences and we got down to where we didn’t have but 14 working inmates in our jail. Now we have 15 additional and we put 8 out on the highway picking up trash.”
Gregory reminded everyone in the court meeting that there is a $500 fine for littering.
“We can go up one side of the road and down the other and turn around and can do it again because of people throwing trash out,” Gregory added. “If someone sees them, get a license plate and turn them in.”
The jailer said the two litter abatement crews have picked up over 400 bags of trash on 68-80 in Auburn in eight days.
“We would greatly appreciate it if people would stop throwing trash out their windows,” said the jailer.
Magistrate Davenport gave his opinion on the littering saying, “It’s a lack of decency is what it is.”
Before Gregory was done with his report, discussion about personnel issues took place including approval for hiring.
The jail currently has eight positions open. Magistrate Davenport asked Gregory if that was due to COVID. He said in part, but also added, “You know the government is giving a lot of free money away. If you can get $900 a week staying home doing nothing, it’s really hard to hire someone.”
Gutter and rotting wood issues are plaguing the clerk’s office as well as the PVA office. Doug Carol and McGhee submitted quotes for the repairs. Court members voted to allow Judge Chick, clerk Scotty Harper, and the PVA to hash out the details with the quotes and choose the best one.
There are some “hot-rodders” on Bismark Lane, according to a complaint magistrate Davenport received recently. The first district magistrate asked sheriff Stephen Stratton for some help in “giving them a souvenir and making them think about it.”
Road Supervisor Paul Lyne got approval from the court to hire Bobby Moss at the road department. Lyne also mentioned mowing season is coming and he is trying to get ready for it.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill appreciates the work the crews are doing as part of the litter abatement program. During his report Tuesday, he said he was happy the program was up and running once again.
The court approved permits for recyclers Harris and Harris and Apex Environmental, both in Auburn.
Cockrill received permission to apply for a grant with the state for monies to advertise with WRUS and the News-Democrat & Leader as well as purchase gay-lord boxes that store paper and occasional plastic bottles. The grant has to be signed by Judge-Executive Chick before being sent. There is a 25% match t the county, however, according to Cockrill, that is easy to meet without the county having to spend any money.
Members of the court approved the purchase of an $8,000 trailer for the county’s recycling center from Tony Thornton. The Great Dane freight trailer is a “good trailer” said magistrate Wright who went to look at it.
The court approved to seek a proposal for an inmate communication system. The jail currently uses Combined Public Communication but that contract is coming to an end.
Members of the fiscal court discussed and set pay scales for employees Tuesday as well as hired Net Green Solutions to supply the equipment and installation on interconnecting radio sights with the internet.
Wanting to move on with discussion concerning contractors being held accountable for the work they do in Logan County, magistrate Bouldin expressed his frustration with a common ground meeting that has yet to occur with the county and leaders of the four cities of Adairville, Auburn, Lewisburg, and Russellville. COVID-19 is being blamed for the stall, however, Bouldin believes the discussion should continue regardless. Judge Chick said that hopefully the new subdivision regulations will be done soon and then a meeting can be scheduled.
“We will get one worked out,” said Chick mentioning a second entity would need to host the meeting.
