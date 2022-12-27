RUSNWS-12-27-22 SKYCTC Nursing

Nursing pinning ceremony at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) honored 35 Registered Nursing students from their Bowling Green Campus at their annual nursing pinning ceremony Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Cave City Convention Center. The ceremony marks the RN student’s completion of their Associate in Science in Nursing Degree from the Bowling Green Campus.

“We salute these students for their perseverance and determination to complete their studies during this challenging time,” said Dr. Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC. “They will join a workforce where nurses are already in high demand.

