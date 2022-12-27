Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) honored 35 Registered Nursing students from their Bowling Green Campus at their annual nursing pinning ceremony Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Cave City Convention Center. The ceremony marks the RN student’s completion of their Associate in Science in Nursing Degree from the Bowling Green Campus.
“We salute these students for their perseverance and determination to complete their studies during this challenging time,” said Dr. Angie Harlan, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at SKYCTC. “They will join a workforce where nurses are already in high demand.
RN students honored in this year’s ceremony were:
Allen County — Sheldon Peay
Barren County — Victoria Eaton, Cassady Elmore, Julianne Lacount
Butler County — Taylor Jared, Kassie Phelps
Hart County — Charity Burd
Logan County — Patrisha (Cheyenne) Bilicki, Abigail Wooden
Metcalfe County — Lindsey Compton, Karen Crist, Melissa Farley, Skylar Smith
Monroe County — Kelly Pruitt
Simpson County — Telisha Hawkins, Taylor Lack, Asia (Johnson) Waldon
Warren County — Lisa Akin, Jessica Allison, Tara Cabral, Joshua Davis, Kelsey Goss, Casey Haley, Amber Harris, Emily Hendrick, Emma Johnston, Kaitlyn Miller, Emira Mujkic, Sara Osman, Preston Parrish, Ciarra Sala, Bridget Shaw, Andrea (Jones) Stewart, Mel Theppharaksa, Kayton Willis
Golden Bandage Scissors Award — TJ Samson Hospital: Taylor Jared
T J Pledge 6 C’s Award — TJ Samson Hospital: Amber Harris
Mollie Carmen Obstetrical Award: Casey Haley
Barren County Clinical Nursing Award — Barren County Nursing and Rehab: Taylor Jared
Dr. Phillip Bale Mental Health Award — Glasgow State Nursing Facility: Kelsey Goss
Dr. Jimmy T. Isenberg Nursing Award — Dr. Jennifer Shoemake: Kelsey Goss
Dr. Frist Commitment to Patient Excellence Award: Charity Burd
The Medical Center Excellence in Nursing Award: Abigail Lindsey Wooden
Village Manor excellence in Geriatrics Award — Kassie Phelps
Perfect Attendance Award- SKYCTC PN Program — Preston Parrish and Kelsey Goss
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has been producing highly trained nurses for the region since 1957.
