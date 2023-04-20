Logan County’s next E-scrap event will be on Friday, May 12th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Logan County Recycling Center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville.
Items are free to bring except TVs and monitors, which will be $10 each.
E-scrap items can be left for recycling free of charge. The data will be safely wiped.
Desktop or Laptop computers (hard drives shredded or destroyed); PC cards/memory, hard drives, test equipment, circuit boards, computer mouse, keyboards, laptop batteries, typewriters,speakers, stereo systems, analog/digital cable boxes, plug-and-play devices, wires, cables, servers, switches, hubs, routers, modems, power backups, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, calculators, VCR and/or DVD players, DVR recorders, video game systems, cell phones, phones/commercial telephone equipment, etc.
If you have a question about an item, you are welcome to bring it and ask.
