On Saturday, March 5th, we had the privilege to host a ribbon-cutting for Smith & Co. Hair Studio, located at 150 Sugar Maple Drive Suite B. in Auburn.
The event began with a welcome by Logan County Chamber of Commerce President Keith Batchelor, and a statement from the owner Aryon Smith. After the ribbon was cut, the event continued with refreshments and fellowship inside the salon.
Aryon has had the goal of opening her own salon to reflect her style since the beginning of her career in cosmetology. Aryon’s goal for her business is to provide amazing and quality services within the industry to the community. She also wants to provide a salon environment where everyone feels welcome and where stylists can express themselves.
