Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, following two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August.

Voter registration is back, Adams said. With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and were doing our part as well.

