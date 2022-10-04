Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, following two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August.
Voter registration is back, Adams said. With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and were doing our part as well.
In the same month, 5,373 voters were removed from the rolls 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 1 duplicate registration.
Republican registrants account for 45.3% of the electorate, with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a .20% increase. Democratic registrants account for 44.9% of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07% decrease. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate. Other registration increased by 2,191 voters, a .63% increase. Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate.
Adams reminds Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote to participate in the general election is Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.