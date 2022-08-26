The Logan County Fiscal Court acknowledged the taxing district’s rates for 2022 on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Logan County Extension Service to take the compensating rate as follows: Real property 4.4, Personal property 4.98, and Motor vehicle 1.45
Logan County Public Library voted to take the compensating rate as follows: Real property 9.2, Personal property 13.13, and Motor vehicle 2.3
Big Muddy Creek Watershed Conservancy District tax rates stayed the same tax rate at 1.0.
Logan County Soil Conservation stayed the same tax rate at .015 for north and south conservations districts.
Logan County Mud River Watershed stayed the same tax rate at .0135.
Logan County Health Taxing District stayed the same tax rate at 2.5.
The court set the Ad Valorem tax rate for the county taking the compensative rate as follows: Real property .128, Personal property 0.163, Motor vehicle and watercraft 10.6, and Aircraft .163
