An amendment was passed allowing liquor sales by the drink on Sundays by the Russellville City Council at its meeting this past Tuesday night. The Second reading of Ordinance No. 2023-02 affects the hours sales are allowed, license fees, and Sunday sales, which created a new section of the ordinance. City Attorney Elizabeth Teel read the proposed amendments.

The amended section relating to the hours in which sales may occur, as read by Teel, would be “amended as follows. The section titled ‘Hours When Sales Are Permitted’ as amended would read “A licensee may sell alcoholic beverages or do any act authorized by the licensee’s license with respect to the sale of alcoholic beverages only during the hours of 6 a.m. to midnight prevailing time except that no retail sales shall be made during the hours the polls are open on any Election Day or Christmas. The sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays may only occur between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight prevailing time.”

