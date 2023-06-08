An amendment was passed allowing liquor sales by the drink on Sundays by the Russellville City Council at its meeting this past Tuesday night. The Second reading of Ordinance No. 2023-02 affects the hours sales are allowed, license fees, and Sunday sales, which created a new section of the ordinance. City Attorney Elizabeth Teel read the proposed amendments.
The amended section relating to the hours in which sales may occur, as read by Teel, would be “amended as follows. The section titled ‘Hours When Sales Are Permitted’ as amended would read “A licensee may sell alcoholic beverages or do any act authorized by the licensee’s license with respect to the sale of alcoholic beverages only during the hours of 6 a.m. to midnight prevailing time except that no retail sales shall be made during the hours the polls are open on any Election Day or Christmas. The sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays may only occur between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight prevailing time.”
Ordinance 2014-03 was also amended affecting ‘Types of Licenses: Fees.” The Distilled Spirits and Wine licenses Quota Retail Package Licenses would be amended from $600 to $1,000; NQ2 Retail Drink Licenses amended from $600 to $1,000; Quota Retail Drink Licenses amended from $300 to $1,000. A new section titled “Special Licenses” with a new license titled “Sunday Retail Drink License” is created with a fee amount of $300.
An additional section stating a special ‘Sunday Retail Drink License’ permits a retail licensee to remain open and sell alcoholic beverages by the drink for consumption on the premises during the hours permitted under this ordinance. Licensees who obtain a Special Sunday Retail Drink License must comply with KRS 243.050(2).
While it sounds and reads as though packaged sales was included, the amendments only apply to “by the drink” sales, according to Teel. However, Teel also said, “By opening up the hours to include Sunday, if a retail location with a license is in compliance with all other requirements and chooses to purchase a Special Sunday Retail Drink License, packaged sales would be allowed.”
Council members Jimmy Davenport and Pat Bell voted no, while Sandra Kinser, Larry Wilcutt, Diane Walker, and Bill Decker voted yes. The ordinance is effective upon passage and publication as required by law, which means Mayor Mark Stratton must sign the approved ordinance and then it will need to be advertised in the local paper. A potential timeline for this to go into effect is as soon as a week.
“I’m not against anyone drinking, but I could not vote in favor of this,” Councilmember Pat Bell said.
Councilmember Diane Walker sponsored the amendments and said after the meeting, “I feel like, for the future of our city, we have a lot of young people that are coming back and who live here and their way is just different than ours. I don’t even go to coffee shops and they think nothing of it. I think that’s fine, that’s helping those businesses. That’s just their way.”
Walker continued, “It’s the same thing, they like to go to a restaurant, sit down, have a glass of wine, a beer, whatever and I think that’s the future of our city. We’ve got to act on it. We’ve got to make a decision and do something about it. And control it.”
Steve Wagner, representing the Russellville Business Group, which is a group comprised of all the local businesses holding a food and liquor license, brought the request as spokesperson to amend these ordinances to the council earlier this spring. He said, “Since the surrounding communities have changed their ordinances it has hurt all the businesses in Russellville. Just because it passed does not mean everyone has to sell on Sundays, but if they choose to, they will need to get a special Sunday license. We did ask two package stores about opening on Sundays and they said absolutely not.”
Mayor Stratton said, “I understand why those council members who voted no to the amendment voted the way they did but I also understand why those who voted yes to the amendment voted the way they did. I support the council and now we will move forward.”
