Twenty Logan County High School students with aspirations of possibly pursuing a future in the music world were given the unique opportunity to tour the “Home of Country Music”, aka the Opry House, in Nashville, Tennessee.
The tour was led by Marketing & Show Coordinator for the Grand Ole Opry, Jaclyn Batchelor, an Logan County High School alumnus. Highlights included a chance to go backstage and talk shop with various music professionals concerning their careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.