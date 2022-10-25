Sludge dumped along U.S. 68 and the Russellville bypass in May has been successfully cleaned up reports Logan County Solid waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill.
Cockrill investigated a series of dumping cases in May 2022 along the U.S. 68-80 and Russellville bypass one of which consisted of sludge and other liquid waste, which pooled around a pond and sinkhole on a farm adjacent to the bypass.
“This collection of sludge is what caused the land owner to contact me which began the investigation,” said Cockrill. With the use of trail cameras, Cockrill was able to locate a truck belonging to TRS and Simons Trucking. “TRS and Simons Trucking cooperated with the investigation and provided the name of the truck driver for that vehicle on the dates reflected in the trail cameras,” Cockrill added. Cockrill said the driver, Duston Frasier, admitted to driving the vehicle on the date in question. The Logan County Attorney’s Office was contacted about the case.
The landowner of the initial dump site contracted with Enscience to assist with any environmental issues related to the matter. According to Cockrill, TRS Trucking also cooperated in the clean-up process.
“The material has been cleaned up with insurance money from the trucking company responsible for the dumping. Mark Hopkins with Enscience, the company that cleaned the waste, reports that the work was finished up by early October after around 40 work days. They removed 20,000 to 25,000 gallons of sludge and removed 175-200 tons of contaminated soil. In the water sample test runs, bacteria levels dropped in the well groundwater. We are certainly glad to have this material out of Logan County,” said Cockrill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.