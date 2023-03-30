Logan County Jailer Josh Toomey notified fiscal court at its Tuesday meeting the county was owed funds from the jail.
Toomey said, “It has come to my attention, learning from our financial group going through one of our contracts and vendors, there is some discrepancies in the numbers on what the county was given. Thus far, with what we have found, from our commission of earnings from CPC, Combined Public Communication, the county was shorted from the jail about $123,000. We have cut the county a check to make up that difference and there may be more,” continued Toomey.
Combined Public Communication, located in Highland Heights, Ky., is the communication provider that allows inmates the ability to make calls to family members from the facility where they are incarcerated. Through their contract, the jail and the county earns a commission from every inmate phone call.
Toomey admitted that he is unsure of the reason for the discrepancy or for how long it happened. “For whatever reason, the commission totals the court was given by the past administration, and I’m not sure where the numbers came from, was only a portion of what should have been given,” said the jailer. He added, “We’ve made up that difference on what we’ve found on those discrepancies so far.”
Magistrate Chris Wilcutt asked if this amount owed was over the course of the last year and Toomey replied, “No, this is since 2018.”
“From the contract, my understanding is that the county was owed a percentage of the commission from CPC and we weren’t getting it,” said Judge-Executive Phil Baker.
Explaining the process, Toomey said, “CPC would send the jail a check and they would cut another check over to the county. For whatever reason, instead of all that coming back over here to go into the general fund, it would stay in the jail’s account and they were only cutting a check for a portion of that. How they were getting that number (to pay the county), I’m not sure, but we’re trying to make it right.”
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin questioned if CPC “properly and fully paid the jailer from 2018 all the way through to 2023,” to which Toomey instantly replied, “Yes.”
Questioning Toomey further, Bouldin asked, “So they didn’t write you an additional check, you’re simply moving the funds that should have been reimbursed to the county to begin with?” Toomey instantly replied again, “Yes.”
County Treasurer Amanda Stratton explained, “Prior to 2018, we were getting those checks directly from CPC. For whatever reason, there was a change made in the way it was happening and the check started going to the jail. From that point, we started getting a report and a check for the portion that was for direct pay stations only.” The county was not receiving its portion of video feed and PIN debit calls made.
Stratton also explained the $123,000 is new money that the county did not budget for and will be receiving, so it will need to be amended into the county’s budget.
