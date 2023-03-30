RUSNWS-03-30-23 JAIL OWES COUNTY

Logan County Detention Center

Logan County Jailer Josh Toomey notified fiscal court at its Tuesday meeting the county was owed funds from the jail.

Toomey said, “It has come to my attention, learning from our financial group going through one of our contracts and vendors, there is some discrepancies in the numbers on what the county was given. Thus far, with what we have found, from our commission of earnings from CPC, Combined Public Communication, the county was shorted from the jail about $123,000. We have cut the county a check to make up that difference and there may be more,” continued Toomey.

