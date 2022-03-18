As residents continue to repair and rebuild after the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes, FEMA has teamed with Menards in Elizabethtown and Paducah to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by natural disasters stronger and safer.
FEMA specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.
The specialists will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, from March 17-31 at these locations:
Menards
100 Menards Way
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Menards
5500 U.S. Hwy. 60 West
Paducah, KY 42001
For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femare gion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.