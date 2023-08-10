On one field the pitcher’s mound is barely there; on another, the grass is slowly taking over. There are no visible signs on either field of the last runner rounding the bases on his or her way to home plate. The fields and stands are quiet but one group of parents are hoping to breathe life back into one of the community’s Little League programs.
Greg Meacham, the new president of the local league, said, “We’re trying to improve the Little League baseball facilities at the City-County Park in Russellville. We would like to clean it up and make it presentable to play on. If I was a parent and I drove by out there, and this is where my child had to play, I probably would keep going.”
Meacham pointed out that the maintenance on the fields is in bad shape, at least one pole supporting a safety net is leaning almost at a 45-degree angle, and there is a safety hazard on the edge of the pavement getting to the seating area. “As you walk up to the first-base dugout, there’s a spot where it’s a two-foot drop and I think a few years ago, a woman fell off and broke her hip,” Meacham shared.
The City-County Park was created, according to Meacham, by then-Mayor Bobby Sawyer about 1970 and he remembers being in the first group of children to play on the fields. “I moved to Russellville in 1966. The first year I played Little League, home plate was underneath the scoreboard at Rhea Stadium,” said Meacham who also credits Jack Whipple with being part of the driving force behind creating the park.
During the most recent Logan County Fiscal Court meeting, Meacham requested the court’s financial support and suggestions on how to get work done. He said, “My main goal right now is the backstop because it’s in bad shape and the fencing. I’ll be 65 years old next week and I’m going to say that is probably the original fence.”
Meacham continued, “In 2009 when the local team went to the World Series, Logan County was on the map. Now, baseball in Logan County has taken a nose-dive.” His goal is to get more children involved in playing baseball. He also hopes to prove a new sport-complex is unnecessary.
“I know what the county’s been doing, looking at a sports complex. My goal is to prove that if we can fix this facility and get it looking like it should be, there’s another field 100 yards away and we can fix it, too, then we double the amount of kids in our park and get some good summertime activities back in it for these kids,” he said.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport questioned Meacham about the history of the maintenance of the fields, saying, “Correct me if I’m wrong, the city always took care of it and then the Little League board decided they wanted to take care of it. So the quality of the field was put on the shoulders of the board. I have no doubt in my mind that, with Greg Meacham in charge of the board, the field’s going to get fixed; that’s no doubt in my mind. My issue is, what about when Greg Meacham is not on the board? They still need someone like you, but I wish the ownership would go back to the city.”
Davenport also added, “Once you get a commitment from the city, find out what they’re willing to do towards all of that. Ask them if they’re going to use the $25,000 we give them a year for a special project. Once you add all that together, see what’s left and we’ll see what we can afford to do.”
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin added, “Mention to Mayor Mark (Stratton), the county funds special projects to each of the cities. The one to Russellville, if my memory is correct is $25,000, so unless it’s already been spoken for, I’d say there’s your first pull of opportunity.”
Fiscal Court hasn’t been Meacham’s only stop asking for help. He has recently spoken with Russellville City Council and met with Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton. “They seem pretty open about it,” Meacham said.
Meacham’s efforts come with a bit of urgency. “If I can get this done now, come January and February, I’m going to be working on recruiting kids to play Little League baseball and I need to be concentrating on that.”
Mayor Stratton and Meacham were scheduled to meet Wednesday morning to discuss the Little League’s revitalization efforts.
If you’d like to volunteer, donate, or are interested in helping in any way including coaching or umpiring, contact Greg Meacham at 270-893-4899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.