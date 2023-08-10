RUSNWS-08-10-23 MEACHAM STEPS UP

Caleb Slaton Memorial Little League Baseball Field at the Russellville City-Logan County Park.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

On one field the pitcher’s mound is barely there; on another, the grass is slowly taking over. There are no visible signs on either field of the last runner rounding the bases on his or her way to home plate. The fields and stands are quiet but one group of parents are hoping to breathe life back into one of the community’s Little League programs.

Greg Meacham, the new president of the local league, said, “We’re trying to improve the Little League baseball facilities at the City-County Park in Russellville. We would like to clean it up and make it presentable to play on. If I was a parent and I drove by out there, and this is where my child had to play, I probably would keep going.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.