Logan County High School had two students represent the school’s music department at the recent Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Band and Chorus Ensembles. The events, held the weekend of Feb. 11, featured the top high school music students from across the Commonwealth and was the product of rounds of difficult qualification. As a bonus to their recognition for musical excellence, participants came away with the memory of performing at the Kentucky Center, Louisville.
Representing LCHS were Macayla Doyle and Shaunna King.
Macayla is a sophomore and earned the post of second-chair trumpet in the KY All-State Orchestra. She is the daughter of Kristine Doyle of Auburn, KY.
Shaunna is a senior and was a member of the KY All-State Chorus. She is the daughter of Lindsey Crabtree and Anthony King. She resides in Adairville, Ky.
The LCHS Music Department is under the direction of David Dayton (band) and Justin Kirby (chorus).
Kentucky Music Educators Association is the state-level affiliate of the National Association of Music Education. KMEA consists of over 1,000 professional music educators at all levels from kindergarten to the university level and serves as an advocate for music education throughout the state.
(0) comments
