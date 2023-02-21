Logan County High School had two students represent the school’s music department at the recent Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Band and Chorus Ensembles. The events, held the weekend of Feb. 11, featured the top high school music students from across the Commonwealth and was the product of rounds of difficult qualification. As a bonus to their recognition for musical excellence, participants came away with the memory of performing at the Kentucky Center, Louisville.

Representing LCHS were Macayla Doyle and Shaunna King.

