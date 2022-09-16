The Emergency Communications Center (ECC-911) is one of the most important departments in a community. Dispatchers work long and tiring hours answering incoming calls and talking to people during some of the hardest times of their lives while getting them the help they need. Connecting emergency service agencies to one another such as police, fire, and ambulance, is yet another responsibility dispatchers have that literally holds others’ lives in their hands.
Ginger Lawrence serves as Logan County’s ECC Director and has for years. She is having difficulty finding people to work at the center. She asked members of the fiscal court Tuesday for their help.
“The last two months I’ve lost two employees to other places and one is retiring. I’ve scheduled 21 interviews recently and only six people showed up,” said Lawrence. “We’ve got to figure out some way of getting people in there working and keep the ones we have.”
Competitive wages is a factor as well. There have been many instances where Lawrence has hired dispatching positions, sent them to training, and then lost them to area agencies that pay more.
Lawrence mentioned that a dispatcher position isn’t someone you can just sit down at the console and tell them to begin. There takes extensive training and the job itself can be very stressful. There are times a dispatcher will work holidays, weekends, and nights. “It’s not a job just anyone can do. It takes a special kind of person. Someone who is not only dedicated to what they do but someone who can keep calm in certain situations to be able to help others,” said Lawrence.
The problem does not have a quick solution said Magistrate Thomas Bouldin Tuesday when Lawrence looked for direction. “This is a problem everybody is having, not just the 911 center,” said Bouldin adding he thought this was a problem that needed to be brainstormed and one to include the county’s personnel committee. “It’s not something you’re going to figure out just here,” said Bouldin at the court meeting.
Lawrence told the court to continue to expect overtime hours a the 911 center, she herself has been filling in when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.