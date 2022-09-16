The Emergency Communications Center (ECC-911) is one of the most important departments in a community. Dispatchers work long and tiring hours answering incoming calls and talking to people during some of the hardest times of their lives while getting them the help they need. Connecting emergency service agencies to one another such as police, fire, and ambulance, is yet another responsibility dispatchers have that literally holds others’ lives in their hands.

Ginger Lawrence serves as Logan County’s ECC Director and has for years. She is having difficulty finding people to work at the center. She asked members of the fiscal court Tuesday for their help.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.