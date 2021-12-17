Since Saturday morning the Commonwealth of Kentucky has been on one end of the scale or the other. Either you were directly affected by the storms and tornado damage or you have been out there helping those who have suffered property damage, great or small. Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “I praise and thank God for keeping our town safe. But my heart hurts for those that got hit during the storms.”
A group of volunteers from the Adairville Baptist Church sprang into action to help those in north Logan who were directly affected. Using heavy equipment owned by Jimmy Henderson and Philip and Phil Holloway, the small crew helped clear debris on Milton Sharp Road as well as in the Homer community.
By Saturday afternoon, Adairville Baptist Church was in action collecting water, towels, soap, toothpaste/toothbrushes, toiletries, diapers, Walmart/Kroger gift cards, and other donations. They placed a trailer on the Adairville square for people to drop items for relief efforts. Church member Blake Trimble said, “I would want someone to help us if this happened here. I feel like if I can help, then why not?”
The community came together to help in a time it was greatly needed. Tina Davenport, another church member who was on hand to help accept donations, added, “It was so amazing to see all of the items donated. Whether a person had a single box or ten, it was so heartwarming to see everyone give what they could in the face of this tragedy.”
Adairville Baptist Church pastor Philip Alexander has a friend who is pastor at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield where a 53-foot tractor-trailer was delivered Thursday morning. “We have a trailer of supplies, more than $1,500 in gifts cards, and $10,000 in cash to donate,” says the pastor. “God has been so good to us. We’re just trying to give back for all he’s given to us. He wants us to be servants and that’s what we’re trying to do,” says Jim Trimble, one of about a dozen church members who accompanied the semi-truck to help unload it in Mayfield.
Adairville Baptist Church Facebook page says it all, “Thank you to everyone who has volunteered in the community, collected and gave supplies, and gave financially to the tornado relief effort. Praise God for using ABC to be a light during a difficult time.”
If you wish to donate items and you are in or near the South Logan area, items are being collected at Davis’ Hardware Store on the square. Gay Davis says, “I have been told the biggest needs for families affected by storms seems to be cold-weather items for men/ladies and children, blankets, new or gently used coats, sweatshirts, gloves, socks, etc.” These items will be taken where they are needed most at the time they are delivered whether it is north Logan, Bowling Green, Muhlenberg County, Dawson Springs, or Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.