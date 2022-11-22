Humble receives humanitarian award

Brian Humble, MD, son of Mike and Janice Humble of Russellville, recently received The Frist Humanitarian Award presented by TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
According to HCA Healthcare’s website, “The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes members of the HCA Healthcare family whose work and lives embody the humanitarian principles upon which our organization was founded. Created in 1971 and named in honor of Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Sr. (1910 — 1998), this award honors individuals within our organization who raise the bar by demonstrating a level of commitment and caring that goes beyond everyday acts of kindness and who inspire us with their compassion, dedication, and spirit.”
