William Dulworth appeared in Logan Circuit Court on Dec. 1 for final sentencing following a plea agreement reached on Aug. 16. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr recommended a sentence of 25 years and opposed any form of probation.

“This was an online predator, posing as a boy in middle school to prey upon children using common social media apps. These platforms have created an entire arena of vulnerabilities and opportunities for predators like Dulworth. The number of children that can be reached online in today’s world is essentially limitless. If that is the case, then there is no overreaction and no amount of vigilance that is too much as parents, teachers, law enforcement, and anyone else in a position to care for children,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr said of the circumstances in this case.

