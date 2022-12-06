William Dulworth appeared in Logan Circuit Court on Dec. 1 for final sentencing following a plea agreement reached on Aug. 16. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr recommended a sentence of 25 years and opposed any form of probation.
“This was an online predator, posing as a boy in middle school to prey upon children using common social media apps. These platforms have created an entire arena of vulnerabilities and opportunities for predators like Dulworth. The number of children that can be reached online in today’s world is essentially limitless. If that is the case, then there is no overreaction and no amount of vigilance that is too much as parents, teachers, law enforcement, and anyone else in a position to care for children,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr said of the circumstances in this case.
Dulworth pleaded guilty to Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activities; Possession of a Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor; and Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance, Under 16 Years of Age. The charges stem from interactions between Dulworth and a young female teenager on social media during March 2020.
These interactions were first discovered by the child’s mother when performing a routine “phone check” one evening. The child’s mother immediately contacted law enforcement. Through interviews and a search of the child’s electronic devices, detectives with the Kentucky State Police were able to determine that an individual on Instagram contacted the child while posing to be a young boy in middle school. After executing a series of search warrants on Instagram, email accounts, and internet providers, KSP was able to identify the precise location from which the individual was accessing the internet during certain interactions. After some additional interviews and the discovery of a related phone number, detectives with KSP were able to identify that individual to be William Dulworth.
“The Kentucky State Police were extremely thorough in their investigation. Tracking down and identifying Dulworth was no easy task. If not for their diligence, Dulworth would no doubt still be online preying on the children in our community and elsewhere,” Kerr says of the efforts by KSP.
Dulworth admitted during interviews that he created the fake profile of what appeared to be a boy in middle school with a picture he found on the internet. He was communicating with numerous minors on social media, in which he would eventually request nude photos or videos with sexual activity, while posing as a teenager himself. In this particular case, once he received some nude photos, he demanded additional photos and videos and threatened to publicly release what he had already obtained if his continued demands were not met. Fortunately, the child’s mother checked her phone and discovered what had taken place.
“Do not assume that your children will tell you if something like this has happened to them. They will be embarrassed and even worried they will be in trouble.” In order to watch out for online predators, Kerr strongly recommends that parents monitor the electronic devices being used by the children in their family. “If you suspect anything, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement. It is imperative that they gain access to the devices and act immediately to have a chance at identifying the predator. You absolutely cannot be too careful when it comes to protecting your children from the dangers posed on social media.”
Dulworth’s attorney requested probation, but ultimately that request was denied by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks and Dulworth was sentenced to serve 25 years.
