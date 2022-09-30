A 24-year-old Russellville man has been arrested and charged with crimes that lead to a drug overdose of a juvenile.
Timothy Smotherman is now sitting in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of wanton endangerment 1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (illegal controlled substance U/18 years of age, and unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (controlled substance/physical injury).
On Sept. 26, 2022, Smotherman was arrested during a traffic stop in Russellville by the SouthCenral Kentucky Drug Task Force. Agents with the task force obtained an arrest warrant from an investigation that started on Sept. 25, 2022, when they received a phone call from the Logan County Sherriff’s Department stating that a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl. The juvenile had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment. Through an investigation, it was determined that Smotherman had sold the suspected fentanyl pills to the juvenile.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Russellville Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police all took part in the investigation.
