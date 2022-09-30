RUSNWS-09-30-22 Drug Arrest 1

Timothy Smotherman

A 24-year-old Russellville man has been arrested and charged with crimes that lead to a drug overdose of a juvenile.

Timothy Smotherman is now sitting in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of wanton endangerment 1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (illegal controlled substance U/18 years of age, and unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (controlled substance/physical injury).

