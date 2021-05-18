Polly Steenbergen has recently been hired to serve as executive director of one of the biggest community support agencies in Logan County.
Steenbergen is a Logan County native who is excited to serve the community at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. She follows in the footsteps of previous directors, Karen Logan and Lisa Browning.
With experience in business organization and event planning, Polly is thrilled to put her skills to use for the Chamber and community.
Polly is a graduate of Logan County High School and attended Western Kentucky University where she studied Business Administration. As a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, she gained knowledge of non-profit organizations and philanthropy that she values even now.
In her new role at the Chamber, Polly is excited to get to know the local businesses and build strong relationships with its members. She believes in fostering and developing the local economy through leadership, education, and business development. She is excited to hit the ground running as the Chamber is in the planning phase for both the 2021 Annual Dinner and the 2021 Tobacco and Heritage Festival.
“I am thrilled to be a part of such a vibrant community and I am excited for the opportunities in my new role,” said Steenbergen. “Throughout the pandemic, our community has experienced hardships and lack of interactions and I am excited to get ‘back to business,’ in a safe and community-minded environment. I look forward to meeting and connecting with current Chamber members and outside businesses alike. If we have met, hello again. If we have not had the pleasure of meeting, I look forward to meeting and getting to know you.”
Polly is married to Ryan Steenbergen and they have a 2-year-old son. In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family as well as traveling.
Please feel free to call, email, or stop by and speak with Polly at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce located on the square in Russellville at 116 S. Main Street. You can reach Polly at 270-726-2206 or by email at polly.steenbergen@loganchamber.com
