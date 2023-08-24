Magistrates Chris Wilcutt, who represents District 3, and Jason Harper, who represents District 4, expressed their aggravation and concern surrounding the issue of stolen road signs in their districts at the most recent Logan Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday.
Harper said the list of roads in his district that continually have the signs stolen include Fagg Road, Peach Orchard Road, Diamond Springs Road, and Devil’s Backbone. He added, “We put them up, and that day or the next they’re gone again.”
The sign for Bean Road in Wilcutt’s district is also repeatedly stolen.
Kentucky Revised Statutes 189.337 (5) states, “A person shall not attempt to or in fact alter, twist, deface, injure, knock down, or interfere with the effective operation of any official traffic control device or signal, or any part thereof.” In layman’s terms, it is illegal to deface or take a sign that has been purchased with taxpayer money.
The penalty for stealing road signs, according to KRS 189.990, is a “fine of not less than $20 nor more than $100 for each offense.” However, the penalty is more severe when a death occurs as a result of the sign’s theft.
Earlier this year in March, the fiscal court discussed road signs and the problems of theft reiterating then how dangerous it is to steal one and how a prank could turn into a life-threatening situation. Several county authorities want citizens to understand just how deadly a missing sign can be.
Although a missing sign costs up to $50 to be replaced, Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker wants everyone to know the cost could be much greater. “The cost to the county is one thing, but the danger of those signs not being there is another. A stolen stop sign can cost someone their life,” said Baker.
County Attorney Joe Ross has said the county has tried to get help from the community because that’s one of these things, whether you’re the one who stole it or not, is also the same level of crime. I think the best way would be for our community to get behind this and start to hold people accountable that they know.”
Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton responded with ways the department has tried to recover missing signs. “We’ve tried telling the community that if you have a road sign, or know who has a road sign, turn it in or take it to the road barn. No questions asked.”
“Until the public sees this is going on and turns people in for doing it or until we can make the public aware how dangerous it is for these signs to be gone, I think we’re fighting a losing battle,” said Baker.
Russellville Rural Fire Department Chief Cheryl Allen stated, “When Road signs are missing it’s a big deal to the responding fire departments and our first responders. We rely on signage to get us to a scene as quickly as possible. When they are missing, it could delay our response to their emergency. This could be the difference in receiving much-needed first aid or life-saving CPR, to your house burning down due to delays. It’s one thing that the signage may be hard to read but another when the sign is missing. This causes delays for all the fire and EMS workers in the county, as well as the sheriff, too.”
