The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Russellville and the Russellville Electric Plant Board with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Representatives for the city and the utility thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. “The liability grant check for $2,924 helped reimburse the funds we used to purchase body cameras for our law enforcement at the Russellville Police Department,” Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Mark Stratton said. “Our main goal is to ensure peace, health, and safety for our community. We thank you all for enabling this opportunity.”

