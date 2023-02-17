The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Russellville and the Russellville Electric Plant Board with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city and the utility thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. “The liability grant check for $2,924 helped reimburse the funds we used to purchase body cameras for our law enforcement at the Russellville Police Department,” Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Mark Stratton said. “Our main goal is to ensure peace, health, and safety for our community. We thank you all for enabling this opportunity.”
“City police departments are vital to the safety and protection of all citizens. KLC is proud to be able to help fund this project that will equip officers with body cameras that provide a letter of security for both citizens and the officers who wear them,” KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said. “We are also happy to be able to help the Russellville Electric Plant Board and its employees by providing funds that will enable them to ensure workers are safe while on the job.”
Valarie Cross, EPB executive assistant, said, “These grants are awarded to public entities that not only comply with safety standards but also go beyond that to ensure that our employees and our community stay safe. Because of these grants, we are able to continue building on the knowledge we’ve already gained, as well as contribute to purchasing equipment necessary to maintain those safety standards.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
