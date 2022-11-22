Logan County Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynette Baker as Chandler’s School representative for the LCS Board. The selection was made after interviews were conducted at a special-called school board meeting.
“It is a privilege to be selected as Chandler’s board representative,” said Mrs. Baker. “I look forward to ensuring that the great things that are currently done for students, teachers, and facilities will continue. I will always strive for our county schools to provide a quality education for all students.”
Lynette Baker is a lifelong resident of the Chandler’s community and an alumnus of Logan County High School. Mrs. Baker supports Chandler’s School and their parent-teacher organization through fundraising events. She also is an active member of the Logan County Cheer Booster Club.
“Mrs. Baker’s interview revealed her strong background in budgeting and finance which will be beneficial in her role as a school board member,” said Board Chairman Kenny Robertson. “She is a well-respected member of the Chandler’s community and is known for her support of our students and teachers.”
Mrs. Baker graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s in Healthcare Administration and Vanderbilt University with a Master’s in Healthcare Management. Mrs. Baker is currently the supply chain director at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
“We are proud to welcome Mrs. Lynette Baker to the Logan County Board of Education,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins. “She will be a great advocate for our Chandler’s students, staff, and community.”
Mrs. Baker is a member of the New Vision Community Church. She resides in Chandler’s with her husband Phil and their two children, Cole and Carlee.
The Board of Education sought applications from the Chandler’s community after the resignation of the Board’s vice-chairman and Chandler’s representative. Following the resignation of a school board member, the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) requires the position to be filled through an application process and appointment by the local school board.
The Board received applications and conducted interviews for each applicant. The Board thanks all applicants for their time and interest in committing to the success of Chandler’s and Logan County Schools.
We congratulate and welcome Mrs. Lynette Baker on her appointment to the Logan County Board of Education!
