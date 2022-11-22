Logan County Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynette Baker as Chandler’s School representative for the LCS Board. The selection was made after interviews were conducted at a special-called school board meeting.

“It is a privilege to be selected as Chandler’s board representative,” said Mrs. Baker. “I look forward to ensuring that the great things that are currently done for students, teachers, and facilities will continue. I will always strive for our county schools to provide a quality education for all students.”

