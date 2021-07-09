The 4th of July is a day to celebrate not only our nation but our friends, family, and community as we gathered together to watch fireworks, take in the sunshine at a pool, lake, or beach, or just settle down to a delicious barbequed hot dog or hamburger. Sharing moments together this 4th of July was no longer taken for granted after a year of shutting down events and large gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharing a fun 4th with friends, family, and community
- By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Russellville man shot, one arrested
- Be mindful of others during the 4th of July and after
- Logan County Jail Report
- City entertains mobile home laws
- Logan County Jail Report
- John W. Cates
- Mighty Kicks Southern KY coming to Auburn
- Logan County Fair Mr. & Miss Pageant Winners
- Tire Collection weekend to be held Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply
- Cooper to serve as NDL editor, Stapleton moves to KY New Era
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.