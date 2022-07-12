The Little Mr. & Miss Logan County Fair 2022 was held Tuesday, June 21 at the Logan County Agriculture Complex in Russellville. The event was sponsored by the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission with decorations by Ruth Ellen’s Flowers. Photographs were by Mollie Stacey Photography. Lucas Celsor served as Emcee. Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission as well as members of the Logan County Fair Board wish to thank all contestants, parents, volunteers, and judges who helped make this pageant a success.
— Staff report
