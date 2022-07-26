Planning underway for 8th of August Emancipation Celebration

Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration is gearing up and expected to be one of the biggest yet. From Aug. 3rd through the 7th, Russellville will be packed with locals, as well as many visitors from several states celebrating freedom.
For 35 years, the 8th of August has been a homecoming and a celebration, bringing people from across western Kentucky to our little town of Russellville. It is a homecoming and a celebration of freedom from the oppression of slavery, which plagued this country since before the Revolutionary War. The legality of slavery ended in 1865, however, even though Emancipation came in 1865, news of such did not often arrive in rural areas until later.
The annual remembrance celebration for African-Americans gaining their freedom from slavery goes back decades. The event, which is more commonly called “the 8th of August” has been celebrated throughout western Kentucky for over 140 years. Since starting up in Russellville in the 1980s after originating in Allensville, the festival has grown just about every year.
For organizer Rochelle Sydnor, the annual event takes a great deal of planning and a lot of people to pull together. “We are working on putting together an exciting weekend,” said Sydnor.
This year’s Emancipation parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. on East 5th Street, Russellville. Grand Marshal for the parade is retired educator Connie Tipton. Tipton is the wife of the late Coach Matt Tipton. Retired from the Russellville Independent School System where she taught for 21 years, Tipton took her role as an educator far beyond her classroom. She literally turned her classroom into a field of possibilities. She knew the capability of each and every student. She mastered the way that each student learned and taught them accordingly. This became her signature. “Mrs. Tipton is being honored because we know the contributions she’s made as an educator, a mentor, an advisor, an encourager, a motivator, and most all of she as a supporter,” said Sydnor. “She loves this community and the people.”
Sydnor reports there will be servers and dance teams coming out of Nashville, Tenn. and she is working on a drum line out of Louisville and an African drill team. This year’s emcees will be Makeba Webb and the host of the Russellville Morning Show, Kevin Temple, and Kentelliante Griffin.
There will be many vendors at Hampton Park for the weekend.
Highlights of the celebration include the following:
Open ceremony at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Wednesday, Aug. 3rd. where there will be food trucks and the Museum Slavery Exhibition.
Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held Thursday, Aug 4 at 6 p.m. at Kirby’s Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Each entry is $10. For more information or to sign up, email sydnorrochelle@gmail.com
A Blues concert is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the SEEK Museum on E. 6th and Morgan Streets. This is a free event. The Nashville All Star Band will be performing.
The 8th of August Celebration 5KRun/Walk will be held in Russellville Saturday, Aug, 6 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. If you would like to register on the day of the event, please arrive at the Russellville Christian Church at 6:45 a.m. The route is led by the Russellville Police Department and begins at Hampton Park. All proceeds shall go to the Matt Tipton Scholarship. Registration for the race is $25. Yoga in the Park by Whitney Sol will begin at 7 a.m at the backside of Hampton Park near First Christian Church on E. 9th Street.
The annual 8th of August Celebration Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration will be held 6:30-7:30 a.m. with shotgun at 8 a.m. All participants must turn in their 9-hole average no later than July 31. 2022, The committee in an A B C D format will set up teams. All attendees need to be at the course between 6:30-7:30 a.m. for sign-up. There will be a shotgun starting at 8:30 a.m. Green fee is $36 and must be paid on the day of the scramble. The scramble fee is $15 paid on the day of the scramble. Prize Money will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. There will be prizes for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and a prize for the longest drive men/women. All ties will be decided by random hole drawings with the hole going backward. Mulligans will be sold for $5 each/a maximum of 2 per person. Food and drinks will be provided. If you have any questions, please contact one of the committee members: Larry Hampton at 270-725-1762, Donnie Hampton at 270-772-1575, Kenneth Bunton at 270-796-8294 or 270-542-7833, Barry Blakey at 270-303-6981, Timmy Hampton at 270-847-0068, or Eric Osborne at 270-604-4231.
The annual 8th of August Celebration Cornhole Tournament will begin Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:40 p.m. at Hampton Park. There will be two divisions this year for singles and double tournaments. An advanced competitive division will follow. There is a $25 entry fee for the singles tournament and a $40 entry fee for the advanced competitive division. There will be a 75% payout for the advanced competitive division. An amateur backyard division will be added this year with a $20 entry fee for singles amateur backyard and $30 for doubles amateur backyard division. There will be a 50% payout for the amateur backyard division.
The annual 8th of August Celebration Dustbowl Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug, 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Hampton Park. The cost is $200 per team. You must register before Wednesday, Aug. 3. Winning team receives 75% of admission fees. The remaining 25% will go to the 8th Committee Board to contribute to the emergency needs of those throughout the community. This is a double-elimination tournament. To register, contact Christopher Moses, Sr. at 931-538-9660.
