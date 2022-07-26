Planning underway for 8th of August Emancipation Celebration

Russellville’s 2021 Emancipation Celebration Parade is shown.

Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration is gearing up and expected to be one of the biggest yet. From Aug. 3rd through the 7th, Russellville will be packed with locals, as well as many visitors from several states celebrating freedom.

For 35 years, the 8th of August has been a homecoming and a celebration, bringing people from across western Kentucky to our little town of Russellville. It is a homecoming and a celebration of freedom from the oppression of slavery, which plagued this country since before the Revolutionary War. The legality of slavery ended in 1865, however, even though Emancipation came in 1865, news of such did not often arrive in rural areas until later.

