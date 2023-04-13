National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is the second week of April each year and this year, that week is the 9th through the 15th. It’s a week to honor these individuals for their commitment and service to our communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

NPSTW began in 1994 with Presidential Proclamation 6667 signed by then Pres. William J. Clinton. These call centers, whether they are called an emergency communication center, public safety answering point, public safety communication center, emergency operations center, or public safety command center, is the critical component in any emergency.

