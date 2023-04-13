National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is the second week of April each year and this year, that week is the 9th through the 15th. It’s a week to honor these individuals for their commitment and service to our communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
NPSTW began in 1994 with Presidential Proclamation 6667 signed by then Pres. William J. Clinton. These call centers, whether they are called an emergency communication center, public safety answering point, public safety communication center, emergency operations center, or public safety command center, is the critical component in any emergency.
Ginger Lawrence, Executive Director of Logan County’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) who now has 30 years experience, said, “We are the first first responders. We are the first to get your call. We identify the need based on individual emergencies and send the proper agencies to help for your situation.” Beginning a communicators career was a bit unexpected for the director.
Lawrence said, “I didn’t really know what the job entailed, and many people don’t.” She added, “I had no idea what I was getting into. I’ve been doing this so long, I don’t know how to do anything else.” She added, “I think it’s the most rewarding job that you could have.”
Christy White, a trainer-supervisor at the ECC with 15 years experience, said, “I wanted to get into something more fulfilling than what I was doing. I think it’s more of a calling, it’s not a job because it’s for you or it’s not.”
Logan’s ECC employs nine telecommunicators in addition to Lawrence with a combined almost 80 years experience. “Since October, we’ve rebuilt the entire department because we’ve had some retire and others go onto other jobs,” said Lawrence. Being a dispatcher requires more than most people imagine.
“We put everyone through a suitability screening test, background checks, drug-testing, polygraph, finger-printing, and that’s all before they ever go to the academy for certification,” explained Lawrence. Although there is a great deal that can be taught, there is much more that cannot be. “You can’t train for every situation. You can’t train someone to multi-task,” added Lawrence.
White added, “We have a training program and try to get everyone through at least 12-weeks before they go to the academy, then after they finish the 4-week academy training they’ll do additional training before they are let on a shift.” She continued, “Not all agencies require this, but we require that someone is certified and experienced at all times. We want to make sure the citizens of Logan County are getting the best.” The best care and attention for every call is top priority for the center’s communicators.
Every call taken at the ECC, whether on an administration line or 9-1-1 gets the same professional care and attention. “Things may be an emergency to the average person may not be an emergency to us. We get calls on 9-1-1 for vehicle lockout and animal complaints. Then, you might get an admin call that might be a house fire,” explained Lawrence. Dealing with some calls after they end is a little more difficult.
“Our chaplains are really good. Bro. Mike (Humble) and Theresa (Rippy), come in and talk to us when it’s something bad. For most of us, when there are children involved, it’s a bad situation and I think we’ve all gone home in the middle of the night, woke our children up and hugged them,” shared Lawrence.
“We don’t really talk about it when it happens in here. We may talk about it a few days later, but we usually just deal with it,” said White. She added, “It’s rewarding. We’ve heard babies be born. We’ve heard people who thought they lost someone and they’ve (EMS) brought them back. We’ve been on the phone with someone when they took their last breath. We’ve been all over the spectrum.” The pair agreed, “You take the good with the bad.”
A good day, according to Lawrence is, “When you know you’ve done the best you could to help everybody and all our officers and first responders go home at the end of the day. We’ve worked with some officers and first responders for a long time and we all know each other, they’re like family. A good day is when you know you’ve done everything you can to keep them safe and that’s our job.”
Lawrence said, “The thanks and the rewarding things are when you know you’ve made a difference. Just when you think you’ve heard it all, you hear something else; when you think you’ve just had the biggest call you’re ever going to have, something bigger comes the next day.” She admits this sort of thing doesn’t happen every day.
“You might go six months and you’re thinking, ‘Why do I do this?’ and then you get that call where you really help somebody and you realize ‘That’s why I do this,’ ” explained Lawrence. A career in telecommunications can also be a step stone into a future career.
“For people who want to be in law enforcement, this is a good first step that way they can see what it’s like on the inside,” shared Lawrence. She added, “If someone is interested in working at ECC, they can come by and get an application, we can email the application.”
“If there are high school graduates looking for a good place to begin in law enforcement, they are welcome to apply. Once they get a few years experience, agencies will scoop them up real quick,” added White.
