Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer, held Aug. 13th weekend was hit with some unwelcomed weather, however, spirits were not dampened and a lot of fun was had.
“With all the rain that occurred during the setup time we decided to reschedule the musical guests,” said Dog Days organizer Rhonda Sullivan. The craft vendors went home due to the conditions but after the rain cleared we still had a good time.”
Dog Days replaced the city’s annual Auburn Autumn Days which tapered off over time. There are many events scheduled within Dog Days including a 4K glow run, kiddie parade, coloring contest, food, and music, as well as a raffle.
“We had the coloring contest, the kiddie parade, the bouncy slide, and the little toot-toot train, along with the raffle this year. We also were able to feature The No Deposit band. Everyone that came seemed to have a good time,” said Sullivan who also serves on the city’s council and tourism board.
Auburn has several events scheduled throughout the year but this year the weather has not been on the city’s side. The annual fireworks show for the 4th of July had to be canceled due to thunderstorms. It has, however, been rescheduled for Sept. 26th at Auburn park.
“I’d like to thank the city for all they do during our events, they provide help with the setup and tear down,” Sullivan said adding, “A thank you also goes out to Auburn and Lewisburg Banking Companies for sponsoring the music and all the local businesses that sponsor our 5K, which was a great success. We could not pull this event off without all the volunteers that give their time to make this happen.”
Sullivan noted the city’s tourism meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the council room at city hall.
“We would love to have more volunteers to help plan future events,” Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.