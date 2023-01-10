On Jan. 4, 2023, the Emergency Communication Center (ECC) received a call of a reckless driving complaint in the area Clarksville Road in Olmstead Road. The collar stated that she was southbound on Clarksville Road when she was nearly struck by a small black passenger car.
The ECC dispatched the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and deputies responded in an attempt to locate the vehicle. While deputies were in route, the ECC received two more complaints on the vehicle driving recklessly.
Just prior to deputies arrival, the ECC received a call that the vehicle had wrecked in the 6700 block of Clarksville Road. Upon arrival, deputy J. Brent observed the black four-door passenger car up on the embankment on the west side of the roadway, and a male laying in the grass approximately 75 feet from the vehicle.
Upon contact with the male, Robert Balboa, 30, of Elkton, he was breathing but was not responsive to deputies. Deputy Brent immediately requested EMS based on the condition of Balboa. When EMS arrived on the scene, they determined the male had signs of recent seizure activity.
Through investigation, it was determined that Balboa had struck a Dodge Ram truck at the bridge in the 6500 block of Clarksville Road prior to coming to rest on the embankment. Eric Zimmerman, 22, of Russellville stated that the Balboa exited the vehicle and was not ejected.
Balboa was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital and later transferred to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital based on his seizure activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.