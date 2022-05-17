The 400 Mile Sale is coming back to Highway 68 with a new director and a renewed mission to reinvigorate small communities across the state from June 2nd to 5th.
Why would a busy mother of six take on such a lofty project? “I saw an amazing opportunity to give back to the communities I had cherished all my life. As a young child, I lived in McCracken County and fondly remember traveling through both Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley, and of course the Land Between the Lakes,” said Tara Hall, Director of 400 Mile Sale.
Hall went to high school in Elkton, and then Community College in Hopkinsville. Once she transferred to Murray State, Cadiz was her favorite stop.
“My husband graduated from Western Kentucky University and we pastored churches in Barren, Hart, and Metcalfe Counties. My twin sons were born while we lived near Campbellsville and one of my daughters was literally born on Hwy 68 in Mercer County near Wilmore when I was President of the Wilmore Business Association in Jessamine County. When I heard the 400 Mile Sale needed a new director to continue, I immediately thought of all these communities that had loved and nurtured me and knew this was my chance to give back. I had never realized before that although I had moved around nearly all my life, I was always at home on Hwy 68!” said Hall.
The focus of the 400 Mile Sale has always been to provide an adventure of discovery along scenic highway 68. Their goal is to point travelers to fabulous finds at rummage sales, barn sales, antique stores, and business sidewalk sales; entice them to eat at the many hidden gems along the route; and make it a trip to remember with the rich hospitality of B&Bs, quality hotels, or campgrounds. “The newly renovated 400mile.com website should serve as a treasure map!” says Hall.
Organizations such as Tourism Commissions and Chambers of Commerce sponsor a participation fee that benefits businesses, restaurants, hospitality providers, and organizations in their county. “Of course, many unique items will be unearthed at the plethora of roadside yard sales, barn sales, and estate sales,” adds Hall. “These folks are what makes it a 400 Mile Sale! We want to make it easy to set up and join in the fun.” All sellers are encouraged to register at 400mile.com and get their sale pinpointed on the official Map.
So many local events require a two-prong approach. First, organizers work hard to make it a quality event, something folks will enjoy. Then, after all the hard work, blood, sweat, and tears sometimes, organizers publicize and hope and pray attendance will be good. Hall explains how this Sale event is different, “Here’s the beauty of the 400 Mile Sale, they will come! Thousands, even tens of thousands of explorers have been traveling Highway 68 for the past 18 years. While looking for treasures, they shop, eat and stay wherever they find a steady stream of sales. Any communities that can organize sale upon sale upon sale, will be successful! By having a sale, you are sure to meet all people who travel annually from other states — as far away as Wisconsin, California, Pennsylvania, and Florida.
Not only do individuals benefit from both shopping and selling but local churches, organizations, and businesses have a role to play as well. Utilizing their large parking lots and available buildings, these groups can create community, stimulate the local economy, and raise funds for special projects. For the thousands of shoppers, these mega-sites can be the stuff dreams are made of! They often contain varied items at competitive pricing. The 400mile.com website has a place for these multi-sites to register and find more vendors.
After the sale, social media posts and links on 400sale.com lay out a “Y’all Come Back Now” campaign, issuing an invitation to return to these communities for festivals, tourist attractions, and all our highway 68 counties have to offer. Supporting organizations include Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, Visit Hopkinsville, City of Elkton, Logan County Tourism and Chamber of Commerce, Edmonton-Metcalfe Chamber of Commerce, Green River and Visit Campbellsville, Visit Lebanon, Main Street Perryville, and Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourism, and Nicholasville-Wilmore- Jessamine County Tourism Commission.
You can find more information on Facebook and Instagram at “400 Mile Sale” or 400milesale68 and the new website at 400mile.com. Director Tara Hall can be reached at 400milesale68@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
