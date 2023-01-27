A Logan County jury found Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson guilty of all charges in connection to the 2015 murder of 65-year old Robert Leslie Wetton on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
On the evening of Aug. 26, 2015, Wetton’s wife, Pamela Wetton, discovered him unresponsive in a barn on their Ellis Road property just after 7 p.m.
A month earlier, on July 8, the Wettons had been arrested in Yavapi County, Ariz. charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia. The prosecution believed it was this event that led to Wetton’s murder.
“The defendant paid Bob and Pam Wetton to bring his meth back from Arizona. After they got caught, he decided ‘the rat had to die,’ ” said Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr during closing arguments Wednesday. He continued, speaking of Johnson’s involvement, “He got a call from the people in Phoenix and they said, ‘Tie up the loose ends or we’ll come up there and we’ll take care of all of them.’ They gave him an ultimatum because that’s the only way this business was going to continue on.”
The jury deliberated less than two hours in convicting Johnson on four counts of drug trafficking, one count of engaging in organized crime, one count of complicity to murder, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Johnson is the third person to be indicted and the second convicted in Wetton’s murder.
In May 2021, Carolyn Kinder was convicted by a Logan County jury for conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison after testimony of her jailhouse statements days after Wetton’s murder indicated she and another individual had been paid by “the big boys from Arizona to kill the snitch.” Kinder’s statements and cell phone tower data placed her less than four minutes from the Wetton residence approximately two hours prior to Wetton being found dead.
Kristen Leann Day was indicted on July 29, by a Logan County Grand Jury on one count of Engaging In Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate, and one count of Complicity to Murder in connection with Wetton’s murder.
Sheriff Stephen Stratton said, “An end to this case has been a long time coming. A lot of hard work was put into this case by many people from several agencies. Getting justice served and putting an end to the case for the families has been something we have wanted to do for a few years. Very proud of the former Detectives Kevin Bibb and Detective Charles Dauley for the commitment to see this case through to the end.”
The sentencing phase began on Thursday, Jan. 26, and was not complete by press time for this edition. The NDL will have a follow up article in the Tuesday, Jan. 31 edition.
