The 14th annual Day of Caring in Southern Kentucky was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. This event allowed for more than 45 nonprofit projects to be completed in seven counties throughout the United Way of Southern Kentucky service area. Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies lent a hand in this collective effort to improve the community.

Teams from Emerson Electric and Logan Memorial Hospital were sent out to help collect and distribute food and hygiene items on this special day, while Logan Aluminum held a fishing tournament with between 50-100 volunteers assisting with fishing and a cookout for clients of ARC of Logan County, Active Day, and LifeSkills. This project impacts the health of the participants by providing them with an enrichment activity that may be too difficult for them to do by themselves. Logan Aluminum provided fish, fishing poles, bait, trophies, food, and water. Along with Logan Aluminum, Auburn and Lewisburg Banking Companies helped sponsor the event.

