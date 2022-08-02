The 14th annual Day of Caring in Southern Kentucky was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. This event allowed for more than 45 nonprofit projects to be completed in seven counties throughout the United Way of Southern Kentucky service area. Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies lent a hand in this collective effort to improve the community.
Teams from Emerson Electric and Logan Memorial Hospital were sent out to help collect and distribute food and hygiene items on this special day, while Logan Aluminum held a fishing tournament with between 50-100 volunteers assisting with fishing and a cookout for clients of ARC of Logan County, Active Day, and LifeSkills. This project impacts the health of the participants by providing them with an enrichment activity that may be too difficult for them to do by themselves. Logan Aluminum provided fish, fishing poles, bait, trophies, food, and water. Along with Logan Aluminum, Auburn and Lewisburg Banking Companies helped sponsor the event.
Three teams from Emerson Electric picked up and delivered kindergarten readiness kits to childcare facilities. They also helped distribute produce and pantry items to Logan County residents with volunteers loading boxes of food into cars as they drive past as part of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland: Logan County Mobile Food Pantry.
Logan County Good Samaritan had a drive for hygiene items including toilet paper, paper towels, soap, shampoo, etc. Emerson Electric and Logan Mempoirla Hospital also helped with this event.
The United Way Day of Caring is a structured volunteer opportunity that engages both companies and individuals by providing participants with a meaningful volunteer experience. As part of the Day of Caring, businesses and organizations made a commitment to offer their employees a chance to step away from their normal routine to provide hands-on, volunteer labor for a wide variety of nonprofit projects.
In the months leading up to the Day of Caring, nonprofits submitted projects that they needed help with or drive requests for supplies they could utilize to help others. Then teams of volunteers and individuals selected their projects on a first come, first serve basis. In accordance with United Way’s Community Impact focus, all Day of Caring projects were designed to address issues in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.
“The tremendous volunteer effort across our area for the annual United Way Day of Caring is truly remarkable! The spirit of caring for fellow community members is always evident, but this year it means even more, as there are still lingering ramifications from the pandemic and the December tornadoes,” said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “On behalf of the many nonprofits that were impacted by the generous gifts of drives, time, and energy from our volunteers today, we thank the hundreds who participated.”
If you would still like to get involved, the BG Strong Building Blitz with the Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity is still ongoing. Please reach out to them if you would like to participate.
United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) is a local, independent, non-profit organization that works to identify and address the issues that matter most, change conditions and improve lives. The mission of United Way of Southern Kentucky is to be the leader in bringing together the resources to build a stronger, more caring community. United Way is focused on the building blocks for good quality of life — Education, Income, Health and Safety Net. Therefore, the vision of United Way is a Southern Kentucky where all residents are educated, healthy, and financially stable. Incorporated as a charitable non-profit entity in 1956, UWSK has long served a major role in the community by bringing people together to create opportunities that make a measurable difference in the quality of life for people where they live and work.
