Although this fall’s annual Logan County Thunder on the Square was slightly affected by its founder, Clay Bilyeu coming down with COVID, that did not stop an initiative that has been raising money for three worthwhile charities for years.
This year, Thunder On The Square was combined with the Kirby Funeral Services Cruise-in Car Show.
“I want to thank Justin and Rebecca Kirby for teaming up with us this year and all of the help they provided so we could do both shows,” said Bilyeu. The Kirby’s stepped up to the plate when Bilyeu came down with the virus and continued on to raise $14,500 that is donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern KY, and American Alzheimer’s Association. “We could not put on this event without the help of all of our friends that help us in everything we do.”
The Kirby Funeral Service/Thunder on the Square Fall Car Show was held Sunday, Oct. 17. The square and side streets were very full, and lots of people turned out to have a good time. There were approximately 170 vehicles. Crusin for a Cure was on hand to help with the 50-50 as well as selling t-shirts.
“I know we normally average over $20,000 but with my bout of COVID, that messed us a little this year. But we are still very appreciative for all those who donated not only their time but their money,” said Bilyeu.
For Justin Kirby, helping out a friend, helping out the community, and helping charity go hand and hand.
“The Kirby Funeral Services Cruise-in Car Show held in conjunction with Thunder on the Square had an awesome turnout. It was truly an honor to partner with my friend Clay Bilyeu,” said Kirby.
(0) comments
