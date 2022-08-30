Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton is proud to announce the hiring of Tammy Britt and Jim Ray to serve as School Resource Officers. Britt joins the sheriff’s office with years of experience serving as an SRO for the city of Glasgow school system. She also served as an officer for the City of Russellville and the Bowling Green Police Department. Jim Ray is retired from the Kentucky State Police and served as the Adairville City Police Chief, as well as a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for several years. Logan County Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks is pictured swearing in the two SROs.
