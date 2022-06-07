The birth of Texas in Russellville, Logan County - PART THREE

The following is part three of a three-part series explaining a small window of time that shows a connection between Russellville and what we now know as Texas. The first in the series was published in the News-Democrat & Leader on April 22nd with the second published May 31st.
The 22nd of April 1822 is a monumental date in history. On that date, Russellville, Ky. businessman Robert Leftwich arrived in Mexico City — about eight months after Spanish Viceroy Juan de O’Donojú signed the Treaty of Córdoba — to begin negotiations on a deal so big the story may be larger than the state of Texas.
Part Three
While Robert Leftwich was busy negotiating with the new Mexican emperor, Amos Edwards was trying to avoid his creditors.
Russellville businessman Amos Edwards served as Kentucky’s District No. 6 tax collector in 1816. According to the U.S. Treasury, he failed to turn over all money collected, so they sued him in 1821 for $4,052.98 (or $85,351.63 in today’s money). As the Treasury is known to do, they seized all of Amos’ property.
Among his real estate was a tavern house where he also lived, a stable, and other buildings on Main Street in Russellville. This property, known then as the Golden Eagle Tavern, was likely where Amos and Robert Leftwich discussed settlement possibilities in Texas. In the 1820s, this property also served as a meeting location for Logan County Court sessions. The Golden Eagle also played another role in the connection to Texas.
In countless advertisements, Amos directed individuals to frequent his establishment “under the sign of the Golden Eagle.” His direction meant a golden eagle was painted on the tavern’s outside walls for all to see as they traveled north on Main Street in Russellville. It was this eagle used by the Texas Association in their seal. Today, locals identify this as the Hancock building at North Main and Third Streets, and if you know where to look, signs of Amos’ building are visible.
Amos struggled to rebuild his business for the next few years, and his sudden disappearance about 1825 from local county records suggests he left the area. With his brother, Hayden Edwards, an Empressario in the Nacogdoches area, it is highly likely that is where Amos headed. At the end of 1829, Amos obtained a grant for a league of land (4,428.4 acres!) located in a highly coveted port area. This grant now encompasses the area surrounding present-day Galveston Bay.
A Texas historical marker for San Leon, in present-day Galveston County and is today North Galveston, states, ”Amos Edwards and his family were the first to settle on the peninsula after the Mexican government opened the Texas tidelands to Anglo colonization in 1828.” Galveston Bay was nothing more than a trading post when Amos obtained the land. Today, it covers 850 acres and is the oldest seaport west of New Orleans on the Gulf of Mexico.
In April 1825, Robert Leftwich secured the desired grant in his name, having exhausted the funds provided to him three years earlier at the beginning of his trip. The conditions of his grant included that a minimum of 100 families were necessary or the grant was nullified, and the families were to be Catholic and have good moral habits. Criminals, vagrants, and those with bad character were not permitted, and if any were found, they were to be expelled immediately. Introducing the families was to be done as quickly as possible.
Four months later, he arrived in Tennessee and sold his grant for $8,000.00 to the seventy signers of the Texas Association. He asked for $10,000.00, but interest in the project waned in the years he spent negotiating. The decline in interest may be the catalyst for splitting the 70 shares into eighths, which created upwards of 560 available certificates for land. The first surveys were underway in January 1826, and by May, 33 people received surveys totaling 49 leagues or 216,972 acres. The stockholders highly valued their interests in the future territory despite waning interest.
Neither Robert Leftwich nor Amos Edwards lived to see Texas gain independence from Mexico. Leftwich was last heard from about October 1826, and Edwards died and was buried in Galveston Bay about 1832. The responsibility of colonization on the new grant would fall to someone else.
By early September 1829, the Association’s members elected a 12-member board of directors. The directors then appointed four commissioners; the first was Rev. Daniel Comfort of Russellville. Dr. Felix Robertson was also appointed a commissioner. Others wishing to obtain contracts for land in the colony were referred to Dr. Boas Roberts, also of Russellville. With no desire to emigrate to Texas, despite 1/8 of a share each, the board members were not motivated to act.
Although he was neither an empresario nor an agent, commissioner, or sub-contractor for the Association, Sterling Clack Robertson seemed to be the only person trying to convince others to emigrate to Texas. His motivation was likely to obtain land for himself by introducing the families to the settlement. Getting families to sign up for the move was slow, and it wasn’t until late in 1829 that Sterling had the first interested families. However, trouble was on the horizon as discontent over Anglo settlers in Mexico grew more profound, and Sterling faced a murder charge in Nashville.
In Mexico, Boundary Commissioner Manuel de Mier y Terán warned if the flood of Americans entering the country was not stopped, they might lose Texas. His recommendation to Lucas Alamán y Escalada, the Mexican minister of foreign relations, resulted in the Law of April 6, 1830. The law, among other things, prohibited immigrants from the United States from entering Mexico. Compared to the Stamp Act’s effects on the American Revolution, this law was the underlying catalyst for the Texas Revolution.
Meanwhile, in Nashville, Sterling’s hopes of emigration to Texas likely crashed around him in September 1829 when he and Edward Randolph “had a difference which led to a conflict and resulted in the almost immediate death of the latter,” according to an article published in the Nashville Banner. On November 23, Sterling was indicted for murder and, after a trial by jury, found not guilty of that charge, yet guilty of manslaughter on December 3, 1829. Sterling appealed the verdict but failed to appear before the Supreme Court of Errors and Appeals in Nashville on January 18, 1830. More than a year later, finding no error, the Supreme Court of Errors and Appeals sentenced Sterling to nine months imprisonment and branding the letter M inside his left hand.
Fortunately for Sterling, Nashville’s young ladies found it shocking to disfigure a handsome guy like him; they petitioned Governor Carroll to pardon Sterling. Citing the General Assembly’s prior condemnation of branding as a punishment, the governor pardoned Sterling for the branding punishment in March 1831, but nothing more where the sentence was concerned. Sterling had almost a year before he was to turn himself in to serve his sentence. He continued his plans to colonize the Association’s grant in the meantime.
Within days of his pardon, Sterling recruited five families. Alexander Thomson, assisting Sterling in his efforts, recruited another eight. However, another speculator’s dishonesty later caused these families to settle outside of Robertson’s Colony. By the end of 1831, Sterling became aware of the perilous situation concerning possession of the colony’s settlement, a problem created by another’s lies and cheating ways. Instead of surrendering to Davidson County, Tennessee, authorities to begin his nine-month sentence in January 1832, Sterling initiated a lawsuit to protect his reputation and establish his rights to the Leftwich Grant lands.
In his suit, Sterling summarized the actions and inactions of the Texas Association’s directors. He also claimed that he and he alone bore the expense of settling the grant while the others had abandoned the commitment. Then, he requested that he receive title to the grant in his name. After a lengthy battle, the Congress of Coahuila and Tejas declared Sterling the empresario and gave him a four-year extension of the contract beginning April 29, 1834. Thus, the Texas Association’s grant, initially issued as Leftwich’s Grant, referred to as the Nashville Colony, wrongfully called the Upper Colony, received its final designation of Robertson’s Colony.
Here is where one would anticipate the story ending, but you’re not even close! No, not close at all. During the next seventeen months and three days, the situation in Coahuila y Tejas escalated.
Antonio López de Santa Anna was elected the next Mexican president on April 1, 1833. Santa Anna dissolved the Mexican Congress on June 12, 1834. In 1835, he published the “Siete Leyes,” or “Seven Laws,” that repealed the 1824 constitution. Among his reasons for doing so, Santa Anna claimed the failure to pay taxes or tariffs by American settlers in Texas. The Americans complained that a failure to receive services from the Mexican government was their reason for not paying taxes — something they were accustomed to having been American citizens. By repealing the Mexican Constitution, Santa Anna refused new settlers to the area. Open rebellion by Mexican states, including Coahuila y Tejas, quickly followed the unsavory changes in the government.
Finally, on October 2, 1835, residents in the Texas Department of the Mexican State of Coahuila y Tejas rebelled against the Mexican government. As a show of brute force in which Santa Anna expected the rebels would “come back around,” he marched north toward Texas. Santa Anna’s troops attacked the Alamo from February 23 to March 6, 1836. During the fight, nineteen Kentuckians, aged 17 to 43, defended the mission fort; of those men, five survived. Logan County natives dying in the battle included Col. James “Jim” Bowie, Daniel William Cloud, William H. Fauntleroy, and Peter James Bailey III. Although not natives of Logan County, Joseph G. Washington and B. Archer M. Thomas traveled to Texas from and with the Logan County contingency — both men died.
Before and during the attack on the Alamo, members of Robertson’s Colony, such as Alexander Thomson, were engaged in creating a new government in the heart of Texas.
On March 2, 1836, the rebels declared independence from Mexico and became the Republic of Texas. The foundation of their declaration was a document authored by George Campbell Childress, a nephew of Sterling Clack Robertson, and presented at the Convention of 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Along with Childress and Sterling, 58 others signed the document. Of the sixty signatures, 57 were emigrants from the United States.
A glaring omission from this story is any mention of Stephen F. Austin. His thieving, conniving tactics hindered all progress of the Texas Association in completing its grant requirements. When pledging his support, Austin lied to association members. He managed to get Mexican laws interpreted so that he directly benefitted from them or was exempt from, and he claimed new emigrants on his register who were supposed to be settling in Robertson’s Colony. Austin also applied for an extension of his grant, swallowing the entirety of the Leftwich grant. As a matter of fact, he once said, “Had it not been for Robert Leftwich, I would never have gone to Texas.”
One can only wonder what Edwards and Leftwich descendants would feel should they ever have the opportunity to visit Russellville. To enter the Golden Eagle and potentially see firsthand replicas of documents proving the connection between our small southern town and their ancestor’s big-city lights and dreams.
Thinking about the connection between Texas and Logan County, Adam Scales said, “Russellville plays a historic part in all of that.” “Leftwich’s steadfastness to remain in Mexico as long as he did, set the stage for Sterling Robertson to be catapulted into the position of empresario to complete colonization of the settlement,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.